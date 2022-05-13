Pregnant Shoppers Call This Full-Body Memory Foam Pillow 'Heaven' for Relieving Aches and Pains
As beautiful as it is, pregnancy is uncomfortable any way you look at it. And while lying down to sleep at the end of a long day usually provides a much-needed respite to most people, most pregnant moms don't get to enjoy this privilege because—to put it mildly—carrying another human is no easy task. As their pregnancy progresses, there are myriad symptoms and discomforts that often make it impossible for moms to sleep, but a full-length body pillow may help, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).
Pressure points are like moving targets as you progress through your pregnancy. Maternity pillows and full-body pillows are designed to reduce the strain on those pressure points and support a growing belly. They can also help align your back, neck, and hips, and keep you from accidentally rolling over onto your back while you sleep. Sleeping on your side is particularly important in your third trimester, when your growing uterus can compress the lower vena cava, a major blood vessel that carries deoxygenized blood from your lower body back to your heart.
There are many different types of pregnancy pillows, including U-shaped, C-shaped, and wedges, but full-body pillows—like the Snuggle-Pedic—are great because they support your entire body and don't take up the whole bed.
To buy: Snuggle-Pedic Full-Body Pillow, $52.50 (with on-site coupon, originally $69.99); Amazon.com
One of Parents' picks for best pregnancy pillows, the Snuggle-Pedic full-body pillow was developed by a chiropractor and is made of a proprietary mix of several types of memory foam. The material is Greenguard Gold certified, which means it doesn't release harmful fumes, and the pillow, which is 54 inches long by 20 inches wide, features a breathable, soft knit cover made from a blend of bamboo and polyester that sleeps cool. Unlike most body pillows on the market that only have washable covers, this entire full-body pillow is machine-washable and dryer friendly.
An Amazon best seller, the Snuggle-Pedic full-body pillow has more than 14,000 five-star ratings. Overall, it earns top marks for alleviating discomfort, promoting a good night's sleep, and sleeping cool. "Nothing short of a miracle," said a 22-week-pregnant shopper who was finally able to sleep through the night. A mom who was 20 weeks pregnant and had tried other maternity pillows praised how cool the Snuggle-Pedic stays and called it "heaven in a pillow." The support this pillow provided was just the "sweet relief" another pregnant mom needed to ease her hip and back pain. And a Florida mom was finally able to experience her "first pain-free day in a very long time" after a night of "incredible sleep," adding that she plans to continue using this body pillow after she gives birth.
This versatile pillow normally sells for $69.99, but right now you can buy one for $52.50 with a 25 percent off on-site coupon that gets added at checkout. The pillow is also eligible for free shipping and free returns through Amazon, so there's really no reason to lose sleep anymore.