Pregnant Shoppers Call This Full-Body Memory Foam Pillow 'Heaven' for Relieving Aches and Pains

As beautiful as it is, pregnancy is uncomfortable any way you look at it. And while lying down to sleep at the end of a long day usually provides a much-needed respite to most people, most pregnant moms don't get to enjoy this privilege because—to put it mildly—carrying another human is no easy task. As their pregnancy progresses, there are myriad symptoms and discomforts that often make it impossible for moms to sleep, but a full-length body pillow may help, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).