Checklist: Getting Tested? Ask These Questions First
You probably won't need to ask many questions about routine procedures such as blood and urine tests. But for screenings such as ultrasound -- and especially for diagnostic tests such as amniocentesis -- you'll want to ensure that the benefits outweigh any possible risks.
Print this list of questions you may want to ask when your doctor says you need a prenatal test:
____ Why do I need this?
____ Are there any alternative procedures I should consider?
____ What happens during the test? Will it hurt?
____ Are there any risks for me or for the baby?
____ How experienced is the person performing the test? (Mainly for more invasive genetic tests.)
____ How accurate is it?
____ How will I find out the results? Will you call me?
____ How could the results affect my pregnancy?
____ What are the possible consequences if I don't get this?
____ Is the test covered by my insurance? If not, how much will it cost?
Copyright © Parents.com 2007.
All content here, including advice from doctors and other health professionals, should be considered as opinion only. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.
American Baby
Comments