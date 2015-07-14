7 Home Pregnancy Tests (and How to Use Them)

By Sasha Emmons
July 14, 2015
Feeling some early pregnancy symptoms? Here's everything you need to know about how to take a pregnancy test, including various pregnancy test costs, when to take one, and how to read the results.
How to Take a Pregnancy Test

The suspense is killing you: Could you be pregnant?! If you're thinking about buying a home pregnancy test, we did the legwork for you. So when should you test? You can take most home pregnancy tests three to four days before your missed period—but if you test too early, you're more likely to get a false negative, where the test says you're not pregnant but you really are, says Laurence Cole, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology and chief of women's health research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

Keep reading to find the best pregnancy test for you. Whichever test you buy, take it first thing in the morning, pop the stick in your urine midstream, lay it flat, and give it a few minutes to work. If it's negative, try again in a few days if your period's still MIA. If you get a faint line on the pregnancy test, chances are you're indeed pregnant. Wait a day or two and test again. And if it's positive—congrats, mama!

Digital Pregnancy Tests vs. Non-Digital Pregnancy Tests

When it comes to home pregnancy tests, there's one other decision you'll have to make: Should you spring for a digital test, or stick to the traditional two-lines version? Watch the video to get tips on which pregnancy test is best for you!

First Response Gold

What it is: A digital test. It may be more sensitive for early testing because it detects two types of hCG, hormones your body starts producing shortly after you've conceived.

When it says you can test: 4 days before your expected period

How to take it: Your wait time is 3 minutes. A clock lets you know the test is working until a "yes" or "no" appears. A question mark indicates an error, and there's a 1-800 number to call with questions.

First Response Early Result

What it is: A standard stick test that's been shown to be more sensitive than other brands. A 2005 University of New Mexico study found that of seven popular tests, First Response pregnancy tests were best in detecting early pregnancy.

When it says you can test: 4 days before your expected period

How to take it: Pee on the stick for 5 seconds (no more and no less), and then set it down for 3 minutes. Two lines (even if one is lighter) means your eggo is preggo; one line means it's not.

How to Take a First Response Pregnancy Test

Easy@Home Pregnancy Test Strips Kit

What it is: The one doctors use

When it says you can test: One day before you expect your period

How to take it: A borderline-TMI illustration shows you exactly how to pee on the stick (um, thanks). The tip will turn pink, then you wait 3 minutes for the results. A second line, even a faint one, means you're pregnant; the lack of a line means you're not. Bonus: An abbreviated version of the instructions is on the back side of the stick itself.

Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test

What it is: Digital test

When it says you can test: 5 days before your expected period

How to take it: It only takes 3 minutes to find out if that bun's in the oven, and you can't misread the results—it says either "pregnant" or "not pregnant." The Smart Countdown ensures your test is working correctly to process your results.

Natalist Pregnancy Tests

What it is: Standard stick test

When it says you can test: 5 days before your expected period

How to take it: After peeing on it, wait 3 minutes for a line to show up in the square control window. Two lines (even a faint one) means you're pregnant, one line means you're not.

Clearblue Easy

What it is: Standard stick test

When it says you can test: 5 days before your expected period

How to take it: The tip of the test turns pink once you pee on it. Wait 2 minutes for the blue line in the control window to appear, then look for the plus sign (you're pg) or the minus sign (you're not). Don't worry if one of the lines of your plus sign is faint—if it's there, congrats!

Up&Up Advanced Early Result Pregnancy Test

What it is: A two-step digital test

When they say you can test: The day you expect your period

How to take it: After opening the test stick, pop it into the test holder, line up the purple arrows until it clicks into place, and then take the test. A flashing illustration of the test lets you know it's processing. After three minutes, either a "pregnant" or "not pregnant" reading will appear. A "see leaflet" message lets you know there's an error. Press the eject button to pop out the stick (and save for the baby book), and keep the plastic holder for another use.

