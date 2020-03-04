Pregnancy Testing

Urine and blood are the two main types of pregnancy tests. Here you'll learn about both. We'll tell you how accurate home pregnancy tests are; explain how to use them, and what the results indicate. We'll also tell you how early you can find out if you're pregnant, and more.

How to Take the Most Accurate Pregnancy Test
Think you might be pregnant? An at-home pregnancy test is the quickest and easiest way to find out. Read our tips for getting the most accurate results possible.
8 Best Pregnancy Tests and How to Use Them
Noticing some early pregnancy symptoms? It might be time to take a pregnancy test! Here are the best pregnancy test sticks, test strips, digital pregnancy tests, and "early detection" tests on the market today.
Gamer Hacks Pregnancy Test to Play a Game of Doom Right on the Screen
Just when we thought digital pregnancy tests were as game-changing as it gets, someone figured out how to run the classic game on the result screen.
Homemade Pregnancy Tests Don't Work, According to Experts
Homemade pregnancy tests with salt, vinegar, bleach, and toothpaste may be cheap and fun to try, but experts explain why taking one could cause trouble.
The Psychology Behind Pregnancy Test Addiction
Expectant moms are taking dozens of pregnancy tests after doctors already confirmed their pregnancies. They call themselves POAS addicts (that stands for "pee on a stick").  Some say this compulsive testing is emotionally reassuring, but doctors say it can actually add stress for many moms-to-be.
Do Bleach Pregnancy Tests Work?
The DIY pregnancy detector offers fast and easy results, but it may not be as reliable—or as safe—as traditional over-the-counter tests. 
Awesome New IKEA Ad Has a Built-In Pregnancy Test You Take to Get a Discounted Crib
The Swedish furniture manufacturer has released an ad you're supposed to pee on.
Now There's an Innovative New Pregnancy Test You Can Flush Away
The FDA has approved a biodegradable pregnancy test that's better for women and the planet. 
This $149 At-Home Fertility Test Is Changing the Pregnancy Game for Millennial Women
11 Real Moms Share Their "OMG I'm Pregnant!" Moments
Twitter Can't Stop Making Jokes About This Oblivious Pregnancy Test Ad
All the Crazy Places We've Taken Pregnancy Tests

How to Take a Walgreens Pregnancy Test

Nervous about taking the test? Not sure how to read it? Follow this step-by-step guide.

10 Home Pregnancy Tests (and How to Use Them)
The Future of Home Pregnancy Tests: Foldable, Flushable, and on Your Phone!
How can the pregnancy test be negative when my period is late?
How Accurate Are Home Pregnancy Tests?
When to Take a Pregnancy Test
Can a Pregnancy Test Give a False Negative?
Should You Get a Pregnancy Blood Test?
Is It Possible to Get a False Positive Pregnancy Test Result?
What Do You Think of This Corporate-Sponsored Pregnancy Announcement?
Do Pregnancy Tests Belong in Bar Bathrooms?!
Should Anyone Be Forced to Take a Pregnancy Test?
Q&A: Can My Home Pregnancy Test Be Wrong?
Can You Check Your Miscarriage Risk With a Pregnancy Test?
There's A Home Pregnancy Test That Tells You How Far Along You Are
Boston Bombing's Pregnancy Miracle
School's Pregnancy Test Policy Under Legal Review
Checklist: Getting Tested? Ask These Questions First
