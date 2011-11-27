Mommy Brain Moments

By Parents Editors November 27, 2011
Credit: Jason Todd
It's not only you! Foggy-headedness goes hand in hand with motherhood. Check out these frazzled moments of real-life moms and moms-to-be and relax -- you're so not alone.
1 of 24



"I would walk around with my toddler on my hip then panic because I couldn't find him."

-Katrina Harper

2 of 24



"I constantly walk out of the house thinking I've forgotten my keys only to realize they're in my hand."

-Lorraine Egan

3 of 24



"I forgot to put Parmesan in the chicken Parmesan."

-Angie Rinehart

4 of 24



"Last night I was going nuts trying to find my daughter's pacifier -- until my husband said, 'Maria, it's in the baby's mouth.'"

-Maria Estrada Parada

5 of 24



"I once spent 30 minutes frantically looking for my phone in my car. Then I realized I was using it as a flashlight."

-Jax Lee-Sawyer

6 of 24



"I got to work one day and looked down to discover I'd only shaved one of my legs!"

-Jen Nelson Lane

7 of 24



"My daughter gets home therapy and when her therapist leaves I sign a paper saying she was there. One day, when she handed me the pen and sign out sheet, I signed my first name and went blank. I had to ask her what my last name is!"

-Tiffany Tate Young

8 of 24



"I forgot it was summer vacation and woke my 4-year-old son up to get on the bus. I realized about an hour later the bus wasn't coming."

-Danyel Mier-Sanders

9 of 24



"One night my husband and I went to the store and on the way home I asked him, 'Why are you turning here?' He replied, 'Because this is our street.'"

-Nicole VandeBoom

10 of 24



"I would head out the door, start the car, and realize I had not put on my shoes. That was a weekly occurrence!"

-Jennifer Rohde

11 of 24



"The other day I was doing laundry. I put the clothes in the dryer but when I tried to turn it on, it wouldn't work. I checked to make sure it was plugged in, which it was, and was going to check the breaker, but when I turned to walk away my leg hit the dryer door. It wouldn't turn on because I never closed the door!"'

-Brandy Harper

12 of 24



"I'm constantly asking my husband something and then turning around and asking him again. He looks at me like I'm crazy and says, 'You just asked me that and I answered you.'"

-Amanda Thomas

13 of 24



"I once waited 45 minutes for the water to boil then realized the burner wasn't on."

-Karine Hoffman

14 of 24



"One morning before work, I opened the last can of ginger ale to calm my morning-sick stomach, went to the closet to get something out, then couldn't find the ginger ale anywhere. I left for work feeling sick and mad about the soda. Fast forward to the end of the day, I go into the closet and the can is sitting right in front of me."

-Caroline Snelson

15 of 24



"One night when I was 7 months pregnant, I went out to dinner with friends. It turned out the restaurant was cash only, so I waddled across the street to the ATM, inserted my card, and realized I had no idea what my PIN number was. I tried a bunch of different numbers but nothing worked. My friends had to front me the money!"

-Stephanie Wagle

16 of 24



"I'm a speech language pathologist and one day, at one of my clients' houses, I got out of my car, removed my toys for the client, and then proceeded to the front door, not realizing that my car was running and the keys were in the ignition. The mom of my client answered the door and asked me, 'Erin, do you realize that your car is still running?'"

-Erin Hays Stephens

17 of 24



"I was getting ready to leave the house with my son and I stuck his binky in my boyfriend's mouth!"

-Rebecca Jenkins

18 of 24



"I spent half an hour looking for my shoes then realized they were already on my feet."

-Melinda Baker

19 of 24



"I have walked around the house looking for my cell phone only to realize I was talking to someone on it the entire time."

-Chasity Barks

20 of 24



"I put my 11-month-old's formula in the coffee pot one morning."

-Amy Pratt-Hepler

21 of 24



"We were going on vacation with my 2-year-old and when we got to the airport, I realized I never put shoes on him -- and we hadn't brought any with us."

-Lindsay Miller Tomko

22 of 24



"I made French toast one morning and sprinkled it with powdered sugar. I thought it tasted a little funny and realized I had dusted it with flour, not powdered sugar."

-Jennifer Ambrose

23 of 24



"I woke up after a nap one day and asked my fianc?, 'Where's Dwayne?' He just looked at me, puzzled. My fianc?'s name is Dwayne."

-Paige Corliss

24 of 24



"My husband and I went out to dinner one night when I was five months pregnant. While he was paying, I went to start the car -- and took off without him! I was two blocks away when he called me."

-Erin Buckaloo

