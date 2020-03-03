Your Pregnancy Symptoms Week by Week

For some women, week six brings one of the most dreaded symptoms: morning sickness (although it may start further along in your pregnancy). Your heightened sense of smell can further exacerbate this queasiness, which sets the stage for food cravings and aversions. Morning sickness might stick around until the second trimester, so it’s best to find ways to cope. Some women find relief by eating smaller meals, ingesting ginger, wearing acupressure wristbands, or avoiding certain trigger foods.