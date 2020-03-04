Pregnancy Symptoms

From very early pregnancy symptoms that get you wondering whether you're pregnant, to symptoms you'll experience when you know you're pregnant, we'll help you sort through the many bodily and emotional changes you'll go through during pregnancy.

Most Recent

All About Upper Back Pain During Pregnancy
From weight gain and stress to hormonal changes, a number of factors can cause upper back pain during pregnancy. Here, experts share how you can get some relief.
Pregnant Woman 'Banishes' Her Husband to the Guest Room Whenever He Has Beer Because of the Smell
Apparently this dad-to-be considers the idea of giving up beer "unreasonable"—even if it's making his 35 weeks pregnant wife vomit.
Lightning Crotch Pain: Everything You Need to Know About the Uncomfortable Pregnancy Side Effect
Lightning crotch is characterized by sharp, shooting, and short-lived pain in the pelvis during the third trimester. Learn more about the causes and symptoms of this common pregnancy complaint.
Your Pregnancy Symptoms Week by Week
Check out this week-by-week pregnancy symptom timeline so you know what to expect while carrying a baby.
Pregnancy Symptoms You Can Get Before a Missed Period, on a Scale From Likely to No Way
From nausea to cramps, doctors weigh in on the likelihood of certain early pregnancy symptoms before a missed period—and the breakdown may surprise you.
Pregnancy Symptoms in Men Are Real—and They Have a Name
Couvade syndrome, also thought of as "sympathy pain" in men during pregnancy, has a wide range of possible symptoms, some of which—like mine—can be severe.
Advertisement

More Pregnancy Symptoms

How Common Is It to Have No Pregnancy Symptoms? (Video)
A small percentage of women have made it to 20 weeks with presumably no pregnancy symptoms. Doctors explain how.
Signs You're Having a Girl: Old Wives' Tales vs. Science
Hoping to be a #girlmom or #girldad? According to old gender wives' tales, these pregnancy symptoms mean you may be in luck. But can they be trusted? We've consulted with a physician to get an expert opinion.
Signs You're Having a Boy: Old Wives' Tales vs. Science
Implantation Cramps vs PMS Cramps: How to Tell the Difference
Implantation Symptoms: Can You Experience Signs of Conception?
How to Manage Constipation in Pregnancy

Is Pregnancy Lips a Thing?

Khloe Kardashian claims she suffered "pregnancy lips" while carrying her daughter. It turns out that swollen lips are actually legitimate (but uncommon) symptom of pregnancy. 

All Pregnancy Symptoms

14 Very Early Signs of Pregnancy
This Is How I Knew I Was Pregnant
Could You Get Pregnant With an IUD?
3 Annoying Symptoms That Are Actually Signs of a Healthy Pregnancy
How Do I Know If I'm Pregnant?
What Is False Pregnancy?
This Woman Gave Birth to Twins and Didn't Know She Was Pregnant — #Cray!
22 Weird Pregnancy Symptoms You Might Not Expect
3 Things I'll Miss About Being Pregnant—and 3 I So Won't!
The Wackiest Pregnancy Symptom Yet: Frostbite?!
Guess Which Celeb Loves Pregnancy (and Why)?!
"I Didn't Know I was Pregnant—Till Labor!"
Pregnant Women: Emma Watson REALLY Respects You!
Boy or Girl for Kelly Clarkson? Big Gender Reveal!
What if Your Pregnancy was All in Your Head?
Are Antihistamines Safe During Pregnancy? Maybe Not
Pregnancy Breasts: Pregnant Jamie-Lynn Sigler Hates Hers!
Was Glee's Heather Morris Struck By "Pregnancy Brain?"
Pregnant Kim Kardashian: I Feel Your (Shoe) Pain!
Pregnancy Symptoms That'll Make You Love Being Pregnant
Mommy Brain Moments
3 Pregnancy Back Ailments & Treatments
Symptoms and Solutions for Breast Pain and Soreness
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com