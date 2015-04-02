Pregnancy Announcement Ideas We Love
We poured over more than 1,000 adorable reader submitted entries for our America's Best Pregnancy Announcement Contest and these 16 were the best of the best. Get inspired, and see which idea took first place.
First-Time Parents
"My husband and I got a HUGE surprise on an early December 2014 morning! I thought it would be fun to make a photo that really showed how we (and usually many new parents) are feeling! Now that the original shock has passed, we are very excited and starting to plan our new lives with our first little one!"
Another Hero Coming Soon
"My husband and I are expecting our first child this coming May! My husband is a firefighter, so what better way to share the news with our family and friends, than announcing our lil' hero on the way. We are more than excited!"
#BigSisterProblems
"We were obviously announcing our second baby. We thought this was the perfect way to let the world know! Luckily Remi has arrived safely, and her big sister Hadley loves her."
RELATED: 5 Ideas for Sharing Your Baby Announcement on Facebook
Peas in a Pod
"We spent month after month hoping and praying to give our daughter a sibling and, when we found out that I was expecting, we knew that we wanted to perfectly capture the moment. We decided to wait until the first trimester was behind us to announce the pregnancy so that provided me the time to figure out how to announce. Well, during that time, we also learned that I was carrying twins so the idea came fairly easily to me. My daughter enjoyed holding the 'two peas in the pod' and my husband and I were so excited to finally share our news. We included the photo at the end of a stack of photos from a recent family vacation, and let the photo share our news."
RELATED: Twin Pregnancy Announcement Ideas
Arriving Soon: Pet Human
"We are newlyweds and had our dogs in a gator basket with us for our wedding save the dates, so we thought it would be perfect to do the same thing for our pregnancy announcement :) they are our babies now so the sign seemed very fitting!"
Introducing the Wolfepack
Our Contest Winner!
"Our last name is Wolfe. In an effort to tie on our family name as well as have a fun sense of humor, we decided to take the 'Wolfepack' theme from the movie 'The Hangover.' Our announcement is modeled after the original movie poster!"
A Christmas Surprise
"We decided to announce to friends during an ugly Christmas sweater party. We added battery operated flashing lights as well to make our news really sparkle!"
Uh Oh, Dad — Here Comes Baby #5
"Expecting baby #5, we figured we'd do something funny. Our photographer sent us this idea and we jumped on it."
Hello, Little Brother?
"Our son wanted a way to communicate with his new brother and we thought it would make a great announcement photo."
RELATED: 7 Fun Ways to Announce Your Pregnancy to Your Toddler
Big, Bad Older Brother
"Big Lou is getting a little brother, Vinny!"
The Perfect Announcement Collage
"We wanted to send out a photo announcement that represents our fun personalities, but couldn't decide on just one image. So, we decided to use them all! With a unique photo collage, we have officially announced our upcoming & fun addition."
Someone's Got a Bun in the Oven
"Bun in the Oven"
All Tied Up
"We decided to announce our third child, poking fun at the reality that we are in way over our heads!"
Big Sister Training 101
"We have number three coming. Due on 10-1-2015. I hid a little 'Easter Egg' in plain site on the chalkboard. Hence the Big sister training '101 class of 2015.'"
Waiting on Her Sidekick
"Sibling announcement :)"
Grandma's Priceless Reaction To Baby Announcement
Jim's mom had been hoping for a grandchild for a long time. Watch her priceless reaction when she hears the good news.