When Ann Winfrey found out she was pregnant, she and husband Doug enlisted their longtime friends, Abbi and Corwin Lacert of ten7six photography, to help them create an adorable Halloween baby announcement.

"The pumpkin was Ann's idea," Abbi remembers. "She always referred to her growing bump as her 'little pumpkin,' and since she was hitting the second trimester in October, which is when they intended to announce the pregnancy to the masses, it seemed to make sense."

The parents-to-be used a floor-to-ceiling chalkboard wall in their kitchen as a backdrop, and Doug drew a message bubble above their heads, adding in the words later. Ann posted the photo on Facebook, and it was one of her most popular posts ever. Much of the excitement was from Ann's side of the family, because it was the first grandchild and her family was over the moon.

Baby Anderson was born April 3, 2013.