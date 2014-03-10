Fun Ways to Tell Your Husband You Are Pregnant

These moms chose touching and wacky ways to tell their husbands about their new pregnancy.

wife telling husband she's pregnant Credit: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

Pooch Delivery

I wrote "Mama's Pregnant" on a piece of paper and attached it to our dog's collar. When my husband came home, our dog ran to greet him. Once he realized what was going on, he couldn't stop beaming.

Colleen, San Diego, California

Made with Love

One night, when my husband came home from work, I told him there was something sweet in the oven. When he opened it up, he found a large bun on a plate. Puzzled, he just stood there until I shouted, "Honey, there's a bun in our oven!" He was so shocked, he didn't believe me.

Melissa, Alexandria, Virginia

Spell It Out

My husband and I are huge fans of Scrabble. So, when it came time to tell him we were expecting our first child, I couldn't think of a better way to share the news than to spell it out while playing our favorite board game. My husband was ecstatic!

Sally, Destin, Florida

Shirting the Subject

Once I discovered I was pregnant, I embroidered a shirt for our 1-year-old son that read, "I'm a Big Brother." I put the shirt on our son right before my husband came home from work. He walked in, read the shirt, and became very excited.

Tricia, San Francisco, California

A Sweet Surprise

I planned a theme dinner for my husband. I made baby corn and carrots, baby back ribs, and for dessert I walked out with a big red bow around my belly, holding a small bowl of Sugar Babies. He loved it!

Carla, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Seeing Red

Minutes before my husband came home, I wrote "You're a Daddy!" on my belly with bright red lipstick. The look on his face was priceless!

Rachel, Camden, Michigan

The Secret's in the Sauce

I created a label that read "Andie & Michael Are Prego" and placed it on a jar of pasta sauce. That night, I suggested we make spaghetti for dinner. After handing my husband the jar, I watched him carefully. Within seconds, he was grinning from ear to ear!

Andean, Olney, Maryland

It's in the Bag

My husband is a golf addict. When I found out I was pregnant with our first child, I gave him a gift bag. Inside was a onesie that said "Daddy's Future Caddy." He was so happy he cried.

Judith, Hazlet, New Jersey

On the Bottle

I made dinner plans at our favorite restaurant and dropped off a baby bottle that I had decorated and written "It's a Baby!" on beforehand. That night when we arrived for dinner, I asked the manager to serve my husband's beverage in the bottle. At first, my hubby was totally baffled, but once he read the bottle's message, he quickly leapt out of his chair with excitement!

Heidi, Kailua, Hawaii