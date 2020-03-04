Pregnancy Announcements

Little People, Big World Stars Zach Roloff and Wife Tori Expecting Second Child — a Girl!
The couple are already parents to son Jackson, who celebrated his 2nd birthday on Mother's Day.
Keira Knightley Is Pregnant and Expecting Second Child with Husband James Righton
Baby on the way will join Keira Knightley and husband James Righton's daughter Edie, who turns 4 in May.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Expecting Their Third Child
The couple – who wed in 2012 – are already parents to 4-year-old daughter James and 2-year-old Inez.
Surprise! Jenna Bush Hager Is 'Very Pregnant' with Her Third Child
Jenna Bush Hager revealed on Monday's Today that she is pregnant with her third child, who will join daughters Poppy Louise, 3, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 6.
Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant with Her Second Child
She announced the news with a sweet Instagram post.
Justin Bieber Faces Backlash Over Pregnancy April Fool's Day Joke: 'That Is So Inconsiderate'
To many women who struggle with conceiving, getting pregnant isn't something to joke about.