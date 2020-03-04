Pregnancy Announcements

Time to share the news that you're pregnant! We've got tips on how to tell your partner and talk with your boss. Plus, check out our creative ways to share your baby news with friends and family.

Most Recent

Little People, Big World Stars Zach Roloff and Wife Tori Expecting Second Child — a Girl!
The couple are already parents to son Jackson, who celebrated his 2nd birthday on Mother's Day.
Keira Knightley Is Pregnant and Expecting Second Child with Husband James Righton
Baby on the way will join Keira Knightley and husband James Righton's daughter Edie, who turns 4 in May.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Expecting Their Third Child
The couple – who wed in 2012 – are already parents to 4-year-old daughter James and 2-year-old Inez.
Surprise! Jenna Bush Hager Is 'Very Pregnant' with Her Third Child
Jenna Bush Hager revealed on Monday's Today that she is pregnant with her third child, who will join daughters Poppy Louise, 3, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 6.
Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant with Her Second Child
She announced the news with a sweet Instagram post.
Justin Bieber Faces Backlash Over Pregnancy April Fool's Day Joke: 'That Is So Inconsiderate'
To many women who struggle with conceiving, getting pregnant isn't something to joke about.
More Pregnancy Announcements

You Oughta Know — Alanis Morissette Is Pregnant! Singer, 44, Expecting Third Child
"So much NEWness... " Alanis Morissette, 44, captioned a baby-bump photo that served as a surprise pregnancy announcement on Monday.
Kate Mara Is Pregnant! Actress and Husband Jamie Bell Expecting First Child Together
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell tied the knot in a secret ceremony in July 2017.
Krysten Ritter Is Going to Be a Mom! Actress Debuts Baby Bump on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
Chelsea Clinton Expecting Third Child: 'We Cannot Wait to Meet Our Newest Addition'
Baby Boy on the Way for Boy Meets World Alum Danielle Fishel
Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Expecting Another Baby After 'Devastating' Miscarriage

Fourth Child on the Way for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are set to welcome another baby into their household that already includes daughters Chicago and North, plus son Saint.

All Pregnancy Announcements

Married at First Sight's Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Expecting First Child
Meghan Markle Is Pregnant! Prince Harry and Meghan Announce They Are Expecting First Child
This Family's Inflatable Dinosaur Costume Rainbow Baby Announcement Is Hilariously Heartwarming
11 Heartwarming Ways Real Couples Announced Their Pregnancy to Grandparents
You Have to See This Mom's Adorable Pregnancy Announcement—For Baby Number 7!
Katherine Heigl Is Expecting Baby #3!
This Man’s Reaction to His Sister’s Pregnancy Announcement Will Melt Your Heart
Wait 12 Weeks to Announce You're Preggers? Why This Mom Blogger Said No
Cute Pregnancy Announcement Ideas for Baby #2 (Or #3 or #4)
NO ONE is Happier About a Pregnancy Announcement Than This Lady
This Awesome 'Whisper Challenge' Pregnancy Reveal Will Make Your Day
Gender Reveal Ideas: 10 Cute Ways Expectant Couples Shared the News
10 Adorable Twin Pregnancy Announcement Ideas
11 Winning Sports-Themed Pregnancy Announcements
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 10: Pregnancy Reveal
8 Adorable Winter Pregnancy Announcements
27 Christmas Baby Announcement Ideas
Our Favorite Halloween Pregnancy Announcement Ideas
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Is Expecting Twins!
Celebrity Gender Reveals: How Stars Shared the Boy or Girl News
How to Handle Uncomfortable Pregnancy Situations
Having a Passionate Pregnancy
The Sweetest Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements
America's Best Pregnancy Announcement Contest
Pregnancy Announcement Ideas We Love
