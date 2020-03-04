Signs of Pregnancy

Early signs of pregnancy can be hard to recognize. Here you'll learn about common pregnancy symptoms, home pregnancy tests, and more. Plus, don't forget to check out ways to break the news that you're pregnant!

Your Pregnancy Symptoms Week by Week

Check out this week-by-week pregnancy symptom timeline so you know what to expect while carrying a baby.
Pregnancy Symptoms You Can Get Before a Missed Period, on a Scale From Likely to No Way

From nausea to cramps, doctors weigh in on the likelihood of certain early pregnancy symptoms before a missed period—and the breakdown may surprise you.
Pregnancy Symptoms in Men Are Real—and They Have a Name

Couvade syndrome, also thought of as "sympathy pain" in men during pregnancy, has a wide range of possible symptoms, some of which—like mine—can be severe.
How Common Is It to Have No Pregnancy Symptoms? (Video)

A small percentage of women have made it to 20 weeks with presumably no pregnancy symptoms. Doctors explain how.
Signs You're Having a Girl: Old Wives' Tales vs. Science

Hoping to be a #girlmom or #girldad? According to old gender wives' tales, these pregnancy symptoms mean you may be in luck. But can they be trusted? We've consulted with a physician to get an expert opinion.
Signs You're Having a Boy: Old Wives' Tales vs. Science

According to old gender wives' tales, these pregnancy symptoms may mean you're expecting a boy. But can they be trusted? We consulted medical experts to get their opinions on whether there's any truth to them.
More Signs of Pregnancy

14 Early Signs You May Be Pregnant

Think you're pregnant? Check out these very early symptoms of pregnancy that can show up one week before your missed period. If you've already experienced a few, it may be time to head to the drugstore to pick up a pregnancy test or schedule an appointment with your OB-GYN.
Is It Implantation Bleeding or Your Period? Here's How to Tell

Medical experts explain implantation bleeding timing and how to tell if your spotting is an early sign of pregnancy or your monthly period.
Implantation Cramps vs PMS Cramps: How to Tell the Difference

7 Reasons for a Late Period That Don't Mean You're Pregnant

Implantation Symptoms: Can You Experience Signs of Conception?

Mommy Brain Moments

Homemade Pregnancy Tests Don't Work, According to Experts

DIY pregnancy tests may be cheap and fun to try, but experts explain why taking one could cause trouble.

All Signs of Pregnancy

Is Pregnancy Lips a Thing?

Do Bleach Pregnancy Tests Work?

Implantation Bleeding Before Pregnancy: Your TTC Tutorial

This $149 At-Home Fertility Test Is Changing the Pregnancy Game for Millennial Women

All the Crazy Places We've Taken Pregnancy Tests

How to Take a Walgreens Pregnancy Test

How to Take a Rite Aid Pregnancy Test

How to Take a Target Pregnancy Test

How to Take an EPT Pregnancy Test

Cute Pregnancy Announcement Ideas for Baby #2 (Or #3 or #4)

Gender Reveal Ideas: 10 Cute Ways Expectant Couples Shared the News

8 People Who Will Definitely Guess You're Pregnant Before You Tell Them

10 Adorable Twin Pregnancy Announcement Ideas

11 Winning Sports-Themed Pregnancy Announcements

8 Adorable Winter Pregnancy Announcements

27 Christmas Baby Announcement Ideas

Tips for Taking an At-Home Pregnancy Test

Our Favorite Halloween Pregnancy Announcement Ideas

10 Home Pregnancy Tests (and How to Use Them)

10 Home Pregnancy Tests (and How to Use Them)

Celebrity Gender Reveals: How Stars Shared the Boy or Girl News

Is getting sick before and after you eat a sign of pregnancy?

When might morning sickness start?

I just stopped taking birth control, could I be pregnant?

Is it normal for my breast to leak milk months after giving birth?

