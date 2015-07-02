Why isn't my baby moving?

The long answer is as follows: fetal movement is usually felt by first time moms between 18 and 22 weeks, and in second time moms even earlier, sometimes as early as 14 or 16 weeks. It is sporadic in early pregnancy, and women report feeling movement one day but not the next. After 26 weeks, however, fetal movement should be felt on a daily basis. Most practitioners will counsel their patients to do daily "fetal kick counts". This can be accomplished in one of a few ways. The most common ways are either to make sure your baby is moving every 12 hours, or to sit for one hour each day and count how many times a fetus is moving. It should be upwards of 7 or 8 times in that hour.