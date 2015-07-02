Why isn't my baby moving?
Q: Is it normal for the baby not to move for three days at a time? I'm 28 weeks and four days pregnant.
A: The short answer to your question is no, it is not normal to go three days without feeling movement.
The long answer is as follows: fetal movement is usually felt by first time moms between 18 and 22 weeks, and in second time moms even earlier, sometimes as early as 14 or 16 weeks. It is sporadic in early pregnancy, and women report feeling movement one day but not the next. After 26 weeks, however, fetal movement should be felt on a daily basis. Most practitioners will counsel their patients to do daily "fetal kick counts". This can be accomplished in one of a few ways. The most common ways are either to make sure your baby is moving every 12 hours, or to sit for one hour each day and count how many times a fetus is moving. It should be upwards of 7 or 8 times in that hour.
There are certain conditions, such as a placenta that is anterior (on the upper surface of the uterus) or maternal obesity, that can make feeling fetal movement difficult. However, any time you aren't feeling the baby move for 12 to 24 hours after week 26, you should contact your practitioner. On occasion, baby's that aren't getting what they need from the placenta (oxygen or nutrients), have decreased movement. Other instances include low amniotic fluid. Both examples need to be investigated. So, to be on the safe side, put a call in to your practitioner if you haven't felt your baby move for 12 to 24 hours.
Answered by Dr. Michele Hakakha
Comments (2)