Your Partner's Labor and Delivery Checklist
Your partner may become even more rattled than you do once labor begins, so it's helpful to have a labor and delivery checklist ready for the Big Day. Consider putting copies of this checklist in your hospital bag and in his wallet; you might want to tape one to the fridge too. Here are some items you may want to include:
- When to call your provider (when contractions are no more than 5 minutes apart, last at least a minute, and have been regular for an hour)
- Names and numbers for babysitters, house sitters, and pet sitters
- What to do in the house before you leave (shut off appliances, lock doors)
- Map to the hospital
- Instructions for parking at the hospital
- Instructions for where to go once you arrive at the hospital
- Name and number of doula, labor coach, or anyone else attending delivery
- Name and number of person to contact at work if you're not on maternity leave yet
- Cell phones and chargers
- Your hospital bag
- His hospital bag
- Your baby's bag
- Infant car seat
- Camera and film
- Phone numbers of people to call when the baby arrives
Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.
All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.
Parents Magazine
Comments