9 Best Pregnancy Sex Positions from the Pregnant Kama Sutra
1. Cowgirl or Woman on Top
Science backs this one up: A study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy found increased sexual satisfaction for pregnant women who control penetration by being on top of the partner. This comes as no surprise to Shannon Chavez, Psy.D., a psychologist and sex therapist in Los Angeles, who notes, “Being on top allows a woman to not only control the depth of penetration but also position her body for the best comfort and friction for pleasure. This position allows control of speed, depth, and body position.”
It can also be done during the first, second, or third trimester, says Janet Brito, a licensed clinical psychologist, LCSW, and AASECT certified sex therapist in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2. Doggie style
A favorite for many people, when they’re expecting or not, rear-entry sex keeps pressure off of your stomach. “A partner can enter from behind while using the other hand to stimulate the clitoris,” Chavez explains. “This allows the belly to be free and more comfort to hold the extra weight on all fours.” (This may become more of a concern as you move toward the end of the second trimester.)
Chavez recommends using products such as a Liberator wedge to support the belly or body weight while receiving stimulation from behind.
3. Oral sex in Resting Position
Considered “outercourse,” or sexual activity that’s non-penetrative, cunninglingus is a wonderful go-to that prioritizes and bolsters your pleasure. Brito likes oral sex as a way to “connect intimately with your body, yourself and your partner while also taking a break to relax and be in the present.”
If you want to be able to totally chill out and not have to think about any sort of balancing act or getting too active, Brito recommends this relaxing, seated position.
“By sitting up on your bed, and placing pillows all around you for support, you can comfortably rest, while your partner, in the prone position, gives you oral stimulation,” she explains. “Your partner could also sit next to you or in front of you and give you manual stimulation, or use a vibrator to stimulate your clitoris." This scenario can be recreated wherever you’re comfortable sitting, like in a chair or on the edge of the bed.
4. Reverse cowgirl
Being on top but facing your partner’s legs can offer a switched-up sensation and perspective without compromising the benefits of classic cowgirl. Plus, Brito likes reverse cowgirl for any trimester—especially the third. “Due to size of your belly at this stage, you can sit on your partner and thrust as you wish,” she notes. “For extra support, place your arms behind you for support, as you shift your weight back toward your partner.”
You can also have your partner sit on a solid chair, which can offer more “stability as you stand on your ground and move like you want,” Brito explains.
5. Mutual masturbation
While it’s not exactly a sex position, this outercourse activity offers an opportunity to connect with your partner sexually wherever and in whatever position you’re comfortable, from the couch to the shower to lying in bed.
Research published in the Journal of Perinatal Education noted that the heightened libido that might come with pregnancy offers an opportunity for women to “expand their sexual repertoire,” and mutual pleasuring in the form of mutual masturbation is one appealing, low-maintenance way to do that.
6. Side-by-side
This variation on spooning allows you to bolster intimacy by facing one another, which allows for more eye contact, kissing, and romantic or dirty talk. Another bonus: You’ll be lying on your side, which is often one of the most comfortable positions to be in, especially as your belly grows. You may feel even more supported in this position by placing a pillow behind you or a towel or pillow under your stomach.
7. Spooning
Lying on your side and while your partner lies behind you facing the same direction and nuzzling up against their body can feel soothing in and of itself. Add in penetration, which by the nature of the position, will be more slow and sensual, and you can’t go wrong.
“When you are pregnant, it’s important to be as comfortable as possible during sex,” Chavez notes. “This position allows you to be in a close and intimate position where you can spoon and a partner can stimulate your clitoris with hands while entering from behind. It allows there to be closeness and comfort while being physically connected and able to stimulate all the right places. This position also allows there to be less tension in the body due to the extra weight in the belly.”
8. Anal sex
If you’re already having anal sex, pregnancy shouldn’t deter you from continuing. “If you have already been enjoying anal sex, and it’s something that you and your partner have already been comfortable doing, then enjoying it during pregnancy should be fine,” Brito notes. But if you’re trying it for the first time during pregnancy, Brito recommends doing so early in your pregnancy (given that there are already “a lot of changes” that come with expecting, so you “may not be up to this learning experience”), after enjoying at least 20 minutes of foreplay, and “always use lube.”
That said, Brito warns against booty play at any point during pregnancy if you have placenta previa, as it can cause trauma to the placenta if it covers all or part of your cervix. It’s also best avoided in the case of hemorrhoids (common during pregnancy), or constipation (also common pregnancy), she says. “Also, if you are going to switch positions, let’s say from anal to vaginal sex, it is best to wash your genitals thoroughly to avoid infection,” Brite notes. “To practice safer anal sex, use condoms.”
9. “Hold my waist, honey”
Brito likes this “fun,” rear-entry standing position for early on in pregnancy (as it may get less comfortable as the baby grows). "Place your palms on a sturdy wall, hold a grounding stance, and then, ask your partner to hold your waist, and enter your from behind,” she says. “To reduce falls, don’t stand on anything." This position also makes it easy for you or your partner to stimulate your clit with a vibrator or your fingers, boosting its pleasure quotient.