9 Best Pregnancy Sex Positions from the Pregnant Kama Sutra

Considered “outercourse,” or sexual activity that’s non-penetrative, cunninglingus is a wonderful go-to that prioritizes and bolsters your pleasure. Brito likes oral sex as a way to “connect intimately with your body, yourself and your partner while also taking a break to relax and be in the present.”

If you want to be able to totally chill out and not have to think about any sort of balancing act or getting too active, Brito recommends this relaxing, seated position.

“By sitting up on your bed, and placing pillows all around you for support, you can comfortably rest, while your partner, in the prone position, gives you oral stimulation,” she explains. “Your partner could also sit next to you or in front of you and give you manual stimulation, or use a vibrator to stimulate your clitoris." This scenario can be recreated wherever you’re comfortable sitting, like in a chair or on the edge of the bed.