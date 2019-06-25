Is Anal Sex Safe During Pregnancy?

Image zoom Anal Sex During Pregnancy

By Nicole Harris

Having anal sex during pregnancy is an extremely personal decision. Some pregnant women enjoy anal stimulation more than usual, since they claim increased blood flow heightens nerve sensation. On the other hand, “many women do not enjoy anal sex during pregnancy,” says Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., a clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at the Yale University School of Medicine. She adds that anal sex can irritate hemorrhoids and anal fissures, leading to pain and bleeding.

If you decide to try anal sex while pregnant, you can take certain measure to make it more safe and comfortable. “There is limited research on the topic of anal sex, perhaps due to cultural taboos that still persist in our society,” says Dr. Jimmy Belotte, an Ob-Gyn in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Women's Health at Montefiore Health System, and an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Women's Health and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. “Studies report that, numerically speaking, far more heterosexual couples engage in this activity than broadly accepted. Therefore, the health risks of anal sexual intercourse appear to be severely underestimated by a substantial portion of our sexually active population – including pregnant couples.”

Here’s what you need to know about having safe, comfortable anal sex during pregnancy.

Anal Sex Safety During Pregnancy

If you decide to have anal sex during pregnancy, it’s important to understand the safety concerns. For starters, anal simulation can irritate hemorrhoids, also called piles, says Dr. Minken. These itchy, painful varicose veins often appear in the anus and rectum during pregnancy – and they become even more uncomfortable when irritated. Aggravated hemorrhoids may also cause rectal bleeding, which isn’t dangerous unless the bleeding is severe.

Anal sex can also irritate fissures. These tiny tears can form in the anus from constipation (another common pregnancy complaint), and they’re prone to ripping and bleeding. Torn anal fissures usually don’t harm the fetus, but they can be annoying for the mother.

In some cases, anal sex can lead to bacterial infections – usually when the male switches from anal sex to vaginal sex without changing condoms or “washing off” the penis. These dangerous infections can also manifest when moving a sex toy from the anus to the vagina without washing it first. Infections that might result from anal sex include:

Bacterial vaginosis: BV increases the risk of miscarriage, as well as preterm labor and delivery.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs): Left untreated, UTIs may cause a kidney infection that puts a woman at risk for preterm labor and a low birth weight baby.

Giardiasis: Caused by the parasite Giardia lamblia, giardiasis is linked to malnutrition, dehydration, and weight loss. These issues could negatively affect the health of your pregnancy.

In addition to bacterial infections, anal sex during pregnancy increases the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Some STIs can be transferred to the baby during delivery (and rarely through the placenta), leading to long-term health consequences. For example, gonorrhea has been associated with premature birth and stillbirth; the herpes virus can lead to neonatal herpes and neurological problems; HPV often causes delivery complications; and Hepatitis B can damage the liver.

Pregnant women should avoid anal sex altogether if they have certain high-risk pregnancy conditions. Dr. Belotte says these include placenta previa (in which the placenta covers some or all of the cervix), premature rupture of membranes, and preterm labor.

Tips for Anal Sex During Pregnancy

Safety and comfort are top priority when having anal sex during pregnancy. Here are some tips to make the experience more enjoyable for both partners.