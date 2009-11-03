When you're so intently focused, you may forget that your partner might be making his own emotional odyssey as your due date draws ever nearer. While you're fending off well-meaning comments from friends or sidestepping nosy strangers who want to pat your belly for good luck, he might be withdrawing, scared by his own rocky moods as he sees your body become unrecognizable. He may be feeling anxious or ambivalent about your new attachment to a person who seems extremely abstract to him at the moment or terrified of what you've both gotten yourselves into.