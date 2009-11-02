Though it's extremely unfortunate, domestic violence and abuse by a partner are not uncommon during pregnancy. In fact, according to the Family Violence Prevention Fund (FVPF) ( www.endabuse.org ), abuse is more common for pregnant women than gestational diabetes or preeclampsia .

If you are being abused physically, sexually, or emotionally, there are ways to get help. If you are in immediate danger, call the police or go to the hospital. To find a domestic violence program near you, talk with your doctor or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-SAFE or www.ndvh.org). To get help and information about sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800-656-HOPE or www.rainn.org).