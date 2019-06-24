Pregnancy Sex & Your Relationship

It's easy to forget about your relationship when you're pregnant and focus all your energy on your developing baby. Here you'll learn how to maintain a healthy relationship while pregnant as we answer all your questions about sex during pregnancy.

Most Recent

Ashley Graham Talks Sex While Pregnant: 'This Has to Be a Normal Conversation Among Mothers'

The first time mom-to-be is expecting a baby boy with her husband Justin Ervin.
9 Best Pregnancy Sex Positions from the Pregnant Kama Sutra

Finding sex positions during pregnancy that are both comfortable and pleasure-boosting may not be easy, but we promise it's possible—no matter what trimester you’re in. Here, experts dish on the most stellar pregnant sex positions you need to try ASAP.
A Crash Course in Having Sex During Your Third Trimester

Here’s how to have safe, healthy, and pleasurable pregnancy sex in the final weeks before Baby is due.
5 Reasons You May Be Experiencing Painful Sex During Pregnancy

Does pregnancy sex cause more pain than pleasure? Here are five reasons why you might experience discomfort during intercourse, with tips on correcting the underlying issue.  
Bleeding After Sex While Pregnant: Should I Worry?

Did you notice some bleeding or spotting after pregnancy sex? Find out the possible causes, and learn when to see a doctor.
Is Anal Sex Safe During Pregnancy?

Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean your sex life should suffer. Experts share how to have safe and comfortable anal sex during pregnancy.
More Pregnancy Sex & Your Relationship

Is It Safe to Have Sex When You're Pregnant?

If fears about having pregnant sex are stressing you out, here's what you need to know. Plus, a few safe sex positions to accommodate your growing belly.
Sex During Pregnancy: 9 Things Every Preggo Should Know

Sex during pregnancy is not only safe, it's encouraged! Here's what's normal and what's not, plus the best expert advice and real-mom tips to make having sex during pregnancy as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
4 Facts About Pregnant Orgasms You Probably Didn't Know

Pregnancy Sex 101

Lube and Pregnancy Sex: What's Safe, What's Not

Cheating During Pregnancy Is More Common Than You Think

Is Oral Sex Safe During Pregnancy?

Many expecting couples rely on oral sex as an alternative to intercourse, but experts warn it can be dangerous in rare occasions. Find out how to have safe oral sex during pregnancy.

All Pregnancy Sex & Your Relationship

Is It OK to Have Sex During Pregnancy?

Pregnant? 6 Ways to Make Your Guy Feel Included

7 Things Dads-to-Be Really Think About Pregnancy

7 Things Expectant Couples (Wrongly!) Think They'll Never Do as Parents

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 35: A Sneak Peek at Your Future Sex Life

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 24: Before ­Baby Bucket List

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 23: What Kind of Father Will He Be?

12 Celebrity Dads Show Some Baby-Bump Love

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 11: Pregnancy is The Ultimate Relationship Test?

Sex During Pregnancy: 9 Celebs Reveal All

Pregnancy Sex Education

Genital Changes

Your Most Embarrassing Pregnancy Sex Questions—Answered

Can Sex Cause a Miscarriage?

Checklist: Yes! Yes! Yes! You Can Still Have Sex During Your Third Trimester

Third Trimester Sex & Labor

Could Last-Trimester Sex Harm Your Baby?

13 Pregnant Sex Stories We Couldn't Make Up If We Tried

How to (Safely) Use Sex Toys During Pregnancy

7 Ways to Get in the Mood for Pregnancy Sex

Should You Stop Having Sex During Pregnancy?

What Do Pregnant Women Worry About?

Pregnancy Sex: Keep Your Relationship Alive

Can His Penis Hurt the Baby?

What Pregnancy Sex Is Really Like

