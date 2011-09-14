12 Pregnancy Gadgets and Products To Make These Nine Months Easier 

When I first told my parents the news of my pregnancy, my mom pulled out her pregnancy notebook from 1989. We looked over notes from her doctor’s appointments, memories of who she told first, and even old ultrasound pictures of me in the womb. In that moment, I decided to keep track of my own pregnancy the same way. My pregnancy notebook has come with me to every doctor’s appointment to track the fetal heartbeat, my weight gain, and any other details the doctors tell me. I also use the notebook to list questions I have for my providers along the way and keep memories of how I feel each week.