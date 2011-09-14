12 Pregnancy Gadgets and Products To Make These Nine Months Easier
Get ready for a wild nine months ahead with products that will ease your morning sickness, keep you hydrated, and help you actually get some sleep (yes, please!). Before you even think about registering for baby gear, you'll want to have these items on hand for prenatal survival.
A Pregnancy Journal
When I first told my parents the news of my pregnancy, my mom pulled out her pregnancy notebook from 1989. We looked over notes from her doctor’s appointments, memories of who she told first, and even old ultrasound pictures of me in the womb. In that moment, I decided to keep track of my own pregnancy the same way. My pregnancy notebook has come with me to every doctor’s appointment to track the fetal heartbeat, my weight gain, and any other details the doctors tell me. I also use the notebook to list questions I have for my providers along the way and keep memories of how I feel each week.
The Roo Prenatal Heartbeat Monitor
After my 20-week anatomy scan, I was able to listen to my baby’s heartbeat at home using this fetal doppler device. This tiny doppler rests on your lower belly and stays put with an elastic strap. It connects through Bluetooth to an app on your phone so you can record the heartbeat and track the heart rate each week.
Insulated Water Bottle for Daily Hydration
You’ll need to drink a lot of water during pregnancy—six to eight 8-oz glasses, according to experts. Rather than refilling a glass every ten minutes, invest in an insulated thermos, like a S'well bottle, that will keep your water cold all day (because room temperature water might become pretty gag-inducing during that first trimester).
PharMeDoc C-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow
Beginning in the third trimester, doctors recommend you sleep on your left side to help with blood flow to you and the baby. If that’s not your preferred sleep style, invest in a C-shaped full-body pregnancy pillow early to get used to the position. The PharMeDoc case is machine washable and 100% jersey-knit cotton and the filling feels just like memory foam.
Nausea Relief Bracelets
The first trimester might be a wild ride of nausea and motion sickness, even if you don’t leave your couch. I wore these sea bands every night before bed and they helped me fall asleep without queasiness (yes, nighttime sickness is real, too!). The bracelets are drug-free and chemical-free, relying on pressure points to relieve nausea. Plus, they’re easily washable and come with a handy travel case.
Maternity Bras
A wireless bra during pregnancy is a must-have. The Hatch Skin to Skin Bra feels like you’re barely wearing anything and testers say it is so comfortable they could sleep in it. Plus, you can wear it through postpartum and nursing, too.
Maternity Leggings
You will live in leggings during pregnancy, so get a pair (or several) that support your belly and back. Look for ones with a high belly panel so you won’t have to keep pulling them up in those later months. The Glowe Maternity Legging will stretch with you through all nine months and postpartum.
BellyBuds Pregnancy Headphones
Studies have shown that babies can remember music that was played to them in the womb for up to a year after birth, and that was the motivating force behind Bellybuds. The inventor designed these pregnancy headphones for his wife to use with their first child. Bellybuds have adhesive rings that stick to the belly, a splitter that connects mom to the same music, and a "fixed-safe" maximum volume that doesn't blast the baby. They also fit comfortably under clothing.
—Corinne Garcia
Jacket Extender for Winter Survival
Don’t shell out hundreds of dollars on a maternity-friendly coat if your pregnancy spans through winter. Instead, look for a belly extender that can zip into your existing puffer. Jacket extenders help keep you warm through winter pregnancies, and can also come in handy if you choose to babywear postpartum since they are big enough to cover you and the baby in your carrier.
Ginger Drops for Nausea
I drank homemade ginger tea every day of my first trimester (my recipe: peel and slice fresh ginger and boil with lemon slices. Then add cinnamon to taste). But when I was on the go, these ginger drops were a lifesaver. Each drop has ginger, spearmint, vitamin B6, and lemon. For me, they worked in minutes and helped me get through some uncomfortable car rides.
Stretch Mark Oil or Lotion
I truly believe stretch marks are genetic—you either get them or you don’t and no magic cream is going to spare you. However, either way, all the stretching does make you itchy so having a good pregnancy-safe lotion or oil on hand is never a bad idea. I love BioOil—a little goes a long way at keeping your skin hydrated and the smell is not overwhelming for your pregnancy nose. Just remember that it is oil, so give it time to dry before putting on your favorite shirt!
Workout Gear To Last Through Postpartum
Athleisure is a trend going nowhere fast, so even if you are not breaking a sweat regularly during pregnancy (it’s OK to slow down!), you will still want comfortable compression leggings and a sports bra to lounge in. Look for a sports bra that will last you from maternity through postpartum like DuoFit Built Like a Mother’s Everyday Nursing Sports Bra that is so comfortable during pregnancy (anti-chafing seams for the win) and has nursing clips for those postpartum workouts.