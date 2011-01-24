Q: During my first pregnancy I was totally obsessed with nutrition. Now I barely have time for my toddler's leftover sandwich crusts. Can I get by?

A: No! Eating for your growing baby is something you have to be even more conscious of because your body's store of nutrients may be depleted, especially if you're pregnant less than a year after your first delivery. To make up for it, Parents advisor and nutritionist Connie Diekman, R.D., recommends following these guidelines: Eat plenty of protein, especially red meat for much-needed zinc; get at least three servings of dairy for calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D; and eat lots of whole grains and fruit for energy. You already know you need to take prenatal vitamins, but it's probably harder to remember to do it. So buy a pillbox with the dates marked on it, it might make you feel like a little old lady, but at least you'll remember!