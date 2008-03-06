13 Amazing Push Gifts

Did you nail that birth plan, sweating it out like the super mom you are? Then you deserve a break. A real one. Your first family vacation may be far from your mind now, but booking it means not waking up in four years realizing that you haven’t gone anywhere since the baby was born. A Carnival cruise is arguably the easiest vacation you can take with a tot in tow. Hint: While every Carnival cruise has plenty of young children—the line had more kids on board last year than any other cruise—those families tend to gravitate in particular towards the Carnival Victory’s 3-night cruise out of Miami, the Triumph’s 4-night cruise out of Galveston, and the Magic’s 7-night cruise out of Port Canaveral, so prepare to meet lots of new friends on those itineraries. Meanwhile, the Carnival Breeze was voted best ship for families by Cruise Critic. Carnival.com.