13 Amazing Push Gifts
What's a Push Gift?
A push gift is a present your S.O. gets you for carrying a growing human for nine months and then “pushing” that baby out. (Of course, moms who give birth via C-section get one too). While that gorgeous baby is reward enough, if there's anybody who deserves a little spoiling, it's a woman who's just nailed childbirth. Jewelry is the most traditional pick, but we've come up with a few fresh ideas, too. And don’t worry: we’ve got a special gift for every budget.
Written in the Stars
If you like to keep things simple and chic, an OliveBella zodiac constellation necklace is a modern way to wear your love for your new babe. $45 or $49; Etsy.com
Push That Baby Out...
then slip on a Pop Anklet or Bracelet, with a diamond set in rose gold vermeil on a cord that is guaranteed not to fade, stretch, or break. (You’ll appreciate that last part when your baby starts grabbing onto all your jewelry.) Light blue shown, but it comes in lots of other colors. $270 for bracelet, $290 for anklet; PopDiamondJewelry.com.
Prepare to Take Pictures
Like more pictures than you’ve ever taken before and ever will again. The KODAK Mini-Shot instant-print camera—remember those? So fun! The camera marries nostalgia with digital conveniences, such as color controls, filter effects, and Bluetooth connectivity. $120; Amazon.com.
Boy, Oh Boy
Your newborn is already dazzling everyone around him. You will too, in these well-deserved David Yurman Châtelaine Double-Drop Earrings with cushion-cut blue topaz and Hampton blue topaz and 1 carat worth of pavé white diamonds. $3,400; Neiman Marcus stores and NeimanMarcus.com.
Time of Your Life
Your time may not be your own anymore, but this leather-strap Swarovski Crystalline Pure Watch reminds you that your days are filled with love. It’s set with 850 Crystalline-set crystals. $349; Swarovski stores and Swarovski.com.
That's a Wrap
You have many late-night feedings in your future, so you may as well get comfortable. The Swell Delia Forever Blanket would be an amazing gift even if it were just a squishy-soft throw of gorgeous quality that will last forever. Which it is. But here’s the kicker: a tag is sewn inside that can completely personalized with a message from your partner. He’d better make it good. $199; SwellForever.com.
It's a Date
The popular bar necklace gets an upgrade from Chic Mama Designs, with your child’s birthdate in Roman numerals. It’s an understated piece that pays tribute to your wee one without being obvious “mom jewelry.” Solid 14k rose or yellow gold, $199, Sterling, $56; Etsy.com.
Cruise Through Childbirth
Did you nail that birth plan, sweating it out like the super mom you are? Then you deserve a break. A real one. Your first family vacation may be far from your mind now, but booking it means not waking up in four years realizing that you haven’t gone anywhere since the baby was born. A Carnival cruise is arguably the easiest vacation you can take with a tot in tow. Hint: While every Carnival cruise has plenty of young children—the line had more kids on board last year than any other cruise—those families tend to gravitate in particular towards the Carnival Victory’s 3-night cruise out of Miami, the Triumph’s 4-night cruise out of Galveston, and the Magic’s 7-night cruise out of Port Canaveral, so prepare to meet lots of new friends on those itineraries. Meanwhile, the Carnival Breeze was voted best ship for families by Cruise Critic. Carnival.com.
Code For “Crazy About My Kid”
The Jenny & Jude hand-crafted necklace of mixed metals (gold filled, rose gold filled, and sterling) looks like a sleek, go-with-everything necklace...but it also spells out your child’s name in Morse Code. Love! $25; Amazon.com.
Roll With Motherhood
The Sweetie 18k rolled gold charm bracelet, Links of London’s iconic piece, reminds us of those stretchy candy bracelets we all loved as kids. Talk about an upgrade! (For an on-trend mixed metal look, match it with their Baby Stroller Keepsake Charm in Sterling). $2,595; LinksofLondon.com.
Posh and Practical
Traveling light will soon become a thing of the past, but you can still carry your baby’s belongings—and your own stuff—in style. Proof: the roomy and fabulous Rebecca Minkoff Darren Tote in Bianco. You’ll be using it long after diaper days are done, trust us. $345; RebeccaMinkoff.com and Rebecca Minkoff stores in NY, LA, Chicago, and San Francisco.
A Girl Can Dream
Twins? Your fourth baby? Just one really lucky lady? No matter the circumstances that inspire the gifting of Bloomingdale’s Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings, they’re a heck of a way to pay homage to all your hard work. $5,000; Bloomingdales.com
Moms Rock
This rough ruby stunner is one-of-a-kind, just like your bambina. Due to the nature of the stone, each Darla Ring is slightly different. The free-form band is 22k gold electroplate. Also in blue lapis, for you moms of bambinos. $48; Admkjewelry.com.