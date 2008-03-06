13 Amazing Push Gifts

By Christina Vercelletto
All mamas-to-be deserve a push present. Check out our favorites from jewelry to vacations, so you can start dropping hints before you deliver.
Start Slideshow

1 of 17

What's a Push Gift?

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

A push gift is a present your S.O. gets you for carrying a growing human for nine months and then “pushing” that baby out. (Of course, moms who give birth via C-section get one too). While that gorgeous baby is reward enough, if there's anybody who deserves a little spoiling, it's a woman who's just nailed childbirth. Jewelry is the most traditional pick, but we've come up with a few fresh ideas, too. And don’t worry: we’ve got a special gift for every budget.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

3 of 17

Written in the Stars

OliveBella/Etsy

If you like to keep things simple and chic, an OliveBella zodiac constellation necklace is a modern way to wear your love for your new babe. $45 or $49; Etsy.com

Advertisement

4 of 17

Push That Baby Out...

Courtsey of Pop Jewelry

then slip on a Pop Anklet or Bracelet, with a diamond set in rose gold vermeil on a cord that is guaranteed not to fade, stretch, or break. (You’ll appreciate that last part when your baby starts grabbing onto all your jewelry.) Light blue shown, but it comes in lots of other colors. $270 for bracelet, $290 for anklet; PopDiamondJewelry.com.

5 of 17

Prepare to Take Pictures

Courtesy of Kodak

Like more pictures than you’ve ever taken before and ever will again. The KODAK Mini-Shot instant-print camera—remember those? So fun! The camera marries nostalgia with digital conveniences, such as color controls, filter effects, and Bluetooth connectivity. $120; Amazon.com.

6 of 17

Boy, Oh Boy

Neiman Marcus

Your newborn is already dazzling everyone around him. You will too, in these well-deserved David Yurman Châtelaine Double-Drop Earrings with cushion-cut blue topaz and Hampton blue topaz and 1 carat worth of pavé white diamonds. $3,400; Neiman Marcus stores and NeimanMarcus.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Time of Your Life

Courtesy of Swarovski

Your time may not be your own anymore, but this leather-strap Swarovski Crystalline Pure Watch reminds you that your days are filled with love. It’s set with 850 Crystalline-set crystals. $349; Swarovski stores and Swarovski.com.

8 of 17

That's a Wrap

Courtesy of Swell

You have many late-night feedings in your future, so you may as well get comfortable. The Swell Delia Forever Blanket would be an amazing gift even if it were just a squishy-soft throw of gorgeous quality that will last forever. Which it is. But here’s the kicker: a tag is sewn inside that can completely personalized with a message from your partner. He’d better make it good. $199; SwellForever.com.

9 of 17

It's a Date

ChicMamaDesigns/Etsy

The popular bar necklace gets an upgrade from Chic Mama Designs, with your child’s birthdate in Roman numerals. It’s an understated piece that pays tribute to your wee one without being obvious “mom jewelry.” Solid 14k rose or yellow gold, $199, Sterling, $56; Etsy.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Cruise Through Childbirth

Courtesy of Carnival

Did you nail that birth plan, sweating it out like the super mom you are? Then you deserve a break. A real one. Your first family vacation may be far from your mind now, but booking it means not waking up in four years realizing that you haven’t gone anywhere since the baby was born. A Carnival cruise is arguably the easiest vacation you can take with a tot in tow. Hint: While every Carnival cruise has plenty of young children—the line had more kids on board last year than any other cruise—those families tend to gravitate in particular towards the Carnival Victory’s 3-night cruise out of Miami, the Triumph’s 4-night cruise out of Galveston, and the Magic’s 7-night cruise out of Port Canaveral, so prepare to meet lots of new friends on those itineraries. Meanwhile, the Carnival Breeze was voted best ship for families by Cruise Critic. Carnival.com.

11 of 17

Code For “Crazy About My Kid”

Courtesy of Jenny and Jude

The Jenny & Jude hand-crafted necklace of mixed metals (gold filled, rose gold filled, and sterling) looks like a sleek, go-with-everything necklace...but it also spells out your child’s name in Morse Code. Love! $25; Amazon.com.

12 of 17

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Roll With Motherhood

Courtesy of Links of London

The Sweetie 18k rolled gold charm bracelet, Links of London’s iconic piece, reminds us of those stretchy candy bracelets we all loved as kids. Talk about an upgrade! (For an on-trend mixed metal look, match it with their Baby Stroller Keepsake Charm in Sterling). $2,595; LinksofLondon.com.

14 of 17

Posh and Practical

Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Traveling light will soon become a thing of the past, but you can still carry your baby’s belongings—and your own stuff—in style. Proof: the roomy and fabulous Rebecca Minkoff Darren Tote in Bianco. You’ll be using it long after diaper days are done, trust us. $345; RebeccaMinkoff.com and Rebecca Minkoff stores in NY, LA, Chicago, and San Francisco.

15 of 17

A Girl Can Dream

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Twins? Your fourth baby? Just one really lucky lady? No matter the circumstances that inspire the gifting of Bloomingdale’s Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings, they’re a heck of a way to pay homage to all your hard work. $5,000; Bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Moms Rock

Courtesy of ADMK Jewelry

This rough ruby stunner is one-of-a-kind, just like your bambina. Due to the nature of the stone, each Darla Ring is slightly different. The free-form band is 22k gold electroplate. Also in blue lapis, for you moms of bambinos. $48; Admkjewelry.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

  • By Christina Vercelletto

Popular in Preparing for Baby

All Topics in Preparing for Baby

Advertisement