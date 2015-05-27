The 10 Best Movies to Watch When You're Expecting

The plot: After learning about an unplanned pregnancy, Juno MacGuff (Elliot Page) must make a hard decision: what to do about baby. Being 16, Juno decides the best route is adoption and film follows her on a journey to find her child's perfect parents.

What you'll love: While Juno tells a difficult story is does so masterfully, i.e. it is the perfect dramedy. The script—and dialogue—are well-written, the characters are well-rounded, and the cast is phenomenal. A work of cinematic art.