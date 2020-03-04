Preparing for Baby

Time to start preparing for your baby's arrival! Getting started now will help you feel more confident once labor starts. Here you'll get shopping guides for you and Baby, discover bonding tips for you and your partner, and find out everything you need to prepare for your baby's arrival.

The 38 Best Items to Subscribe to on Amazon So You Never Run Out Of Essentials
No one likes to run out of toothpaste or laundry detergent—not to mention toilet paper. Read on to find out how Amazon's subscribe and save program works and which items are worth monthly deliveries.
Baby Registry Tips for Budget Moms
It's no secret that setting up a nursery can be a pricey endeavor. Experts share some of the best budget gear for expecting parents who are creating a cost-conscious registry.
Babies Born in October Are Most Likely to Be Rich and Famous
Expecting this month? Your baby might just be in luck!
5 Cute Pregnancy Keepsake Journals
Memorialize your pregnancy with these sweet and stylish journalists. 
3 Surprising Tips for an Easier Labor
Could adding these healthy habits to your regimen in the final weeks of your pregnancy make labor easier to bear?
How Much Your New Baby Really Costs—and Steps to Save for Retirement Anyway
The cost of raising a child has increased to almost $300,000—and that's without college tuition. This expert advice on how to balance providing for your children and securing your financial future.
Kate Middleton's Hospital Bag Was Reportedly Packed With the Most Adorable Items
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, just gave birth to her third child. And, as a mother of two already, Middleton knew how to prepare for the big day like a true pro.
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Panics About Having a Fourth, Is Every Mom of a Big Family
The mother of three gets real about the joys and challenges of parenting a big family. 
Kate Middleton's Due Date Revealed
'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Offers Advice to Mom-to-Be Kylie Jenner
This Beyoncé-Themed 'Bey-Bey' Shower Is Everything
Moving Homes When You're Pregnant: 9 Tips for Doing It Safely

9 Things I Want My Friend to Know About Having Her Second Baby

An open letter to my friend who's expecting baby number two: Your second baby can be very different than your first. Also: You've got this!

Paulina Gretzky and Pro Golfer Hubby Tee Up Awesome Gender Reveal
Photo: Pink's Daughter Willow Is So Ready to Be a Big Sis
ICYMI: If You're Smart, Thank Your Mom
Here's a Family Gender Reveal Idea That Really Hits the Mark
7 Things Pregnant Women Actually WANT to Hear
ICYMI: This Gender Reveal Didn't Exactly Go as Planned...or Did It?
4 Ways to Cut Stress and Enjoy Your Second (or Third!) Pregnancy
ICYMI: See the Bittersweet Gender Reveal That Will Break Your Heart
What to Put (And Not Put) on Your Baby Registry, According to Moms
5 Things You'll Do Differently as a Second-Time Mom
No One Will Ever Top This Couple's Gender Reveal by Brad Paisley
10 Cool Ways to Track Your Baby Bump
10 Questions to Ask Before Booking Your Babymoon
Meet the Umbrella Stroller
Choose a Baby Swing
Weatherproof Your Stroller
See the Maternity Shoot That Turned into the Sweetest Surprise Proposal
This Coach Let His Team Name His Unborn Baby—Here's What They Picked
12 Awesome Co-Ed Baby Shower Ideas
9 Reasons Chrissy Teigen Is Having the Best. Pregnancy. Ever.
7 Things Expectant Couples (Wrongly!) Think They'll Never Do as Parents
What the Bump!? Photo Series Shows the Pregnancy Struggle Is Real
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 26: Is Breast Always Best?
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 25: Gearing up for Baby
Mom Shoots Dad With Paintball Gun in This Surprise Gender Reveal
