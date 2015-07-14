7 Pregnancy Superstitions

As I sat nervously in a clinic, waiting to undergo a round of genetic testing early in my pregnancy, my husband slipped out to a nearby 7-Eleven to get me something to drink. He also picked up a 99-cent ring from a basket by the cash register. The sign promised they were "lucky." (A few months earlier, we'd lost a pregnancy, and he figured we could use the extra luck.) When the test results were good, I vowed to wear the ring until my son was born. And I did, even as my poor finger swelled around it.

"We tend to look for things to believe in during periods of high uncertainty and when the outcome is of huge importance," explains Erika Brady, Ph.D., a professor of folk studies at Western Kentucky University, in Bowling Green. And for all of the medical advancements women enjoy today, having a baby still comes with no guarantees.

We asked readers to tell us about the traditions they abided by (or in some cases, rejected) while expecting.