7 Spectacular Fourth of July-Themed Pregnancy Announcements

After a devastating miscarriage, Mamas and Makeup blogger Allix Rawls figured she and her husband would wait a year before trying again for baby number two. Instead, much to her surprise, she conceived a few months later. "Fate had other plans," Rawls says. She was 12 weeks along around July 4th—a favorite holiday—and decided to tease the news on her blog. She dressed daughter Claire, then 4, in a red, white, and blue outfit, wrote the chalkboard message, and started snapping photos. "I published the post on the 4th of July, during our family cookout, and then asked everyone if they would go read my latest post," Rawls says. "It was incredible. They were mostly speechless, lots of tears, and it was a happy, happy day! The rest of my friends and family, along with my readers, were also ecstatic for us." Adlee Joyce, or AJ, was born in December 2015.