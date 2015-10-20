Our Favorite Thanksgiving Pregnancy Announcements

When it came time for Angela Thayer of Teaching Mama to announce her pregnancy, she let her two boys—and their hands—do the talking. "We wanted to tell our family on Thanksgiving, so I came up with a little craft for the boys and present for them to give to their grandparents," she says. Thayer traced her kiddos' hands (and made a tiny one for her unborn baby) then turned them into turkeys using googly eyes, feathers, and mini beaks made out of construction paper.

Turns out, sharing the big news was just as much fun as creating the announcement. "When it came time to tell our family, I had the boys hand an envelope to the grandparents and they opened it. Both sides had no idea this was coming! It was fun to see their reactions," she says.

Baby number three was born in August 2014.