Pregnancy Announcements

Check out all the fun ways these couples broke the news of their pregnancies!

Most Recent

Pregnancy Announcement Captions for Instagram We Love
Share the thrilling news that you're expecting with one of these social media-friendly pregnancy announcement captions.
6 Ways to Keep Your Pregnancy Quiet Until You’re Ready to Reveal It
It's not always easy to hide your pregnancy from family and friends (especially when you're the only one not ordering a drink!). But here are a few fun tips to help keep your pregnancy under wraps until you're ready to let everyone know.
My Aunt Announced My Pregnancy on Facebook Without My Consent
"In just eighteen words, my aunt managed to steal my thunder, reveal sensitive information, undercut my life choices, and deliver a back-handed compliment."
Should You Wait Until 12 Weeks to Share Your Pregnancy News?
Many new moms are hesitant about announcing their pregnancy. Let's combat common concerns.
10 Maternity Photos Everyone Should Take
Sure, you'll be camera-happy once Baby is born, but don't forget a few pregnancy shots. Get inspired with these 10 must-do maternity photos.
The Real Story Behind This Hilarious Pregnancy Reveal
This couple didn’t think they’d be able to conceive—but when they did, they chose to announce their news in a seriously funny way. We caught up with the couple to hear more of their story. 
Advertisement

More Pregnancy Announcements

The 14 Best Pregnancy Announcement Cards
You’re expecting a baby – congrats! Announce your wonderful news with one of these 14 pregnancy announcement cards.
14 Funny Pregnancy Announcement Ideas
Got a sense of humor? Make your friends and family laugh with these 14 funny pregnancy announcement ideas. 
Gender Reveal Parties are Unnecessary
RHOA's Porsha Williams Is Pregnant 6 Years After Suffering Miscarriage: 'It's a Dream Come True'
Baby Girl on the Way for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Expecting Third Child Together

Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant! The Bachelor Star Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Grayston

Bekah Martinez has a whole new reality—she is going to be a mom!

All Pregnancy Announcements

Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin Reveals He's Expecting a Baby Boy with Girlfriend Lauren Comeau
Kate Upton Is Pregnant! Supermodel and Justin Verlander Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Is Expecting A Baby Boy
Baby Boy on the Way for Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese
Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Expecting First Child
Elizabeth Smart and Husband Matthew Gilmour Expecting Their Third Child
Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting a 'Little Princess' with Boyfriend Matthew Koma
Teen Mom 2 Star Javi Marroquin Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Lauren Comeau
Brigitte Nielsen Is Pregnant at 54! Actress Expecting Her Fifth Child
Baby on the Way for Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus
Married at First Sight Season Six Star Shawniece Jackson Expecting First Child Ahead of Finale
Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Rachel Weisz, 48, Reveals She's Expecting First Child With Husband Daniel Craig
Fake Pregnancy Announcements Are Trending on Facebook, and It Is Not Ok
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Expecting Second Child
Baby on the Way for LOCASH's Preston Brust and Wife After Suffering Miscarriage
How I Found Out I Was Going To Be a Dad
Bill Murray Helps a Couple Make an Epic Pregnancy Reveal
This Grandma is NOT Happy About Her Daughter's Gender Reveal
11 Heartwarming Ways Real Couples Announced Their Pregnancy to Grandparents
How Our Gender Reveal Helped Us Heal After Vanishing Twin Syndrome
Watch This Future Big Sister's Adorable Reaction to her Sibling's Gender Reveal
This Is the Scariest Gender Reveal Ever
Garth Brooks Got in on the Fun With This Couple's Epic Gender Reveal
This Couple Had the Most Delicious Gender Reveal
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com