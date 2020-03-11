Maternity & Paternity Leave

New moms often opt for maternity leave after the baby is born, but you may be surprised to learn that most companies don't offer paid leave - and don't have to. Here we teach you about your maternity leave rights so you know what to expect before you give birth.

Maternity Leave Was the Loneliest Time of My Life But I Learned to Love It

I left my dream job to go on maternity leave when my son was born. It became the most isolating and lonely period of my life. But these are the things that helped me pull through and realize how much I really needed this time with my newborn.
New Mom Forced to Pay Former Employer Thousands After Switching Jobs During Maternity Leave

Emily Manley says her former employer is charging her over $2,600 to pay the company back for her health care and paid time off.
How to Win at Work After Maternity Leave

You’ve heard of the fourth trimester, those newborn days. In her book, The Fifth Trimester, Lauren Smith Brody describes another important transition: going back to work after maternity leave.
Trish Regan Says Her Maternity Leave Was a 'Mistake I Want to Make Sure Other Women Don't Make'

Trish Regan took only six weeks of maternity leave after giving birth to twin girls and only three weeks off of work after her second pregnancy.
Why New Dads Should Take Paternity Leave

If you live in the U.S., your partner is entitled to the same post-baby leave as you—but most guys aren't getting to take their due time. Here's how to make it happen, plus the surprising ways paternity leave benefits the whole family.
10 Things NOT to Say to a Mom on Maternity Leave

Every mama who has to (or wants to!) return to work after giving birth knows exactly how many more days she has left at home with baby. Don't make things worse by making an insensitive comment about her maternity leave.
12 Ways to Actually Enjoy Your Maternity Leave

Maternity leave isn't easy for everyone. Our advice? Get it together before baby shows up so you have a chance to enjoy it. Here are some tips and tricks from the pros about how to make your time off count.
Know Your FMLA Maternity Leave Rights

What are your legal rights regarding family leave from work? Here's what you're entitled to under The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
Working While Pregnant: How to Handle It Like a Boss

How to Get More Paid Days During Maternity Leave

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 12: Hi, Boss. I'm Pregnant!

Maternity Leave by State: Learn Your Rights

How Refreshing! Coca-Cola Expands Paid Family Leave Beyond Moms

The soft drink company's new policy allows moms, dads, and adoptive and foster parents to take paid time off.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Is Expecting Twins!

Netflix's Newest Hit: An Awesome Maternity (and Paternity!) Leave Policy

How a Formula Maker's New Maternity Leave Policy Helps Nursing Moms

Swedish Dads Get Even More Paternity Leave

Why John Oliver's Rant About Unpaid Maternity Leave Is Right On

Rachel Zoe is Totally Cool With You Bringing Your Baby to Work

Check Out the Best Places for New Dads to Work!

You Won't Believe This Awesome Maternity Leave Policy

5 Family Goals From Obama's 2015 State of the Union Address

This Top CEO Is Speaking Out for Paid Maternity Leave (Woo Hoo!)

6 Tips to Make Returning to Work After Maternity Leave Easier

Maternity Leave Confidential

Pregnant Cop Forced to Go on Unpaid Leave—Is It Discrimination?

Is Paid Family Leave the Path to the White House?

A Stroller Man's View From Paternity Leave

Why Does Our Country Make It So Hard to Be a Working Mom?

Give a Mother's Day Present of a Safe Childbirth!

Christina's Maternity Leave Replacement: Gwen Stefani!

From Here to Paternity (Leave)

Baseball Player Defends Paternity Leave Decision

Even Baseball Players Take Paternity Leave

Why Shakira's Not Pregnant with Baby #2 Yet

Olivia Wilde's Maternity Leave Will be How Long?

The Paternity Leave Struggle

Paid Maternity Leave for All? Yes, Please!

