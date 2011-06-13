16 Staples for Your Maternity Wardrobe

By Jessica Hartshorn June 13, 2011
Cute, comfy clothes cut to flatter your new shape will give you a major confidence boost while your body builds a baby.
Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Lilac Maternity Ink Run Print Maxi Dress

Credit: Bryan McCay

A maxi dress is flowy, flattering, and in this ikat print, fashionable too! ($102)

3 of 21

Lilac Maternity Slub Cropped Cardigan

Credit: Bryan McCay

A classic cardigan is the ideal staple in winter or summer. ($72)

Advertisement

4 of 21

GlamourMom Long Sleeve Tee with Detachable Nursing Bra

Credit: Bryan McCay

This ruched-waist tee starts as maternity wear, then transitions to a nursing shirt that's long enough to keep your fourth-trimester tummy concealed. ($64)

5 of 21

Ripe Maternity Cargo Skirt

Credit: Bryan McCay

A cargo skirt, like this one by Ripe, will play the base for any top you throw on. Dress it up or down—it's a fashion chameleon! ($75)

6 of 21

Motherhood Short Sleeve Pointelle Maternity Sweater

Credit: Bryan McCay

A short-sleeved sweater helps you bridge several seasons. After all, you'll be pregnant for most of the year. ($40)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Pick a Dress

8 of 21

9 of 21

Maternal America Pants

Credit: Bryan McCay

No need to be jealous of everyone with their boldly colored pants! Maternal America has stretchy pairs in many shades. ($98)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Motherhood Sleeveless Belted Maternity Dress

Credit: Bryan McCay

Don't turn off the brights. Your preggo shape can still rock a vibrant dress. ($40)

11 of 21

Seraphine Button-Down Shirt

Credit: Bryan McCay

With a modern update on the button-down work shirt, you can stay professional and polished even with a bump. ($78)

12 of 21

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Gap Corduroy Pants

Credit: Bryan McCay

A comfy pair of maternity cords will see you through workdays and weekends. ($70)

14 of 21

Hatch Longsleeve Jersey Tee

Credit: Bryan McCay

This loose nautical-striped top flaunts still-slim arms but drapes around your belly. It's flattering postpartum, too. ($98)

15 of 21

Ingrid & Isabel BellaBand Everyday

Credit: Bryan McCay

Help your (unbuttoned) non-maternity trouser sit on your bump with the BellaBand Everyday, now with silicone strips that make it grip. ($28)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Old Navy Printed Smock Top

Credit: Bryan McCay

A few sweetly printed shirts save you from bump-induced boredom. ($30)

17 of 21

18 of 21

Old Navy Jeans

Credit: Bryan McCay

You deserve an amazing pair of jeans! These are cut like dress pants, with a fit that's not overly figure-hugging. ($35)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Forever 21 Tank Top

Credit: Bryan McCay

How about a little support? A tank top gives your bra an assist and smoothes over your belly button bulge. ($13)

20 of 21

Boden Leggings

Credit: Bryan McCay

Skip constricting tights and wear buttery-soft, stretchy leggings under your skirts, dresses, and tunics. ($34)

21 of 21

Japanese Weekend Dress

Credit: Bryan McCay

A zigzag print dress looks so very now. And you'll be ever grateful for the nursing panels later! ($120)

Prices, patterns, and availabilities are subject to change without notice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next