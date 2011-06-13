16 Staples for Your Maternity Wardrobe
Lilac Maternity Ink Run Print Maxi Dress
A maxi dress is flowy, flattering, and in this ikat print, fashionable too! ($102)
Lilac Maternity Slub Cropped Cardigan
A classic cardigan is the ideal staple in winter or summer. ($72)
GlamourMom Long Sleeve Tee with Detachable Nursing Bra
This ruched-waist tee starts as maternity wear, then transitions to a nursing shirt that's long enough to keep your fourth-trimester tummy concealed. ($64)
Ripe Maternity Cargo Skirt
A cargo skirt, like this one by Ripe, will play the base for any top you throw on. Dress it up or down—it's a fashion chameleon! ($75)
Motherhood Short Sleeve Pointelle Maternity Sweater
Pick a Dress
Maternal America Pants
No need to be jealous of everyone with their boldly colored pants! Maternal America has stretchy pairs in many shades. ($98)
Motherhood Sleeveless Belted Maternity Dress
Don't turn off the brights. Your preggo shape can still rock a vibrant dress. ($40)
Seraphine Button-Down Shirt
With a modern update on the button-down work shirt, you can stay professional and polished even with a bump. ($78)
Gap Corduroy Pants
A comfy pair of maternity cords will see you through workdays and weekends. ($70)
Hatch Longsleeve Jersey Tee
This loose nautical-striped top flaunts still-slim arms but drapes around your belly. It's flattering postpartum, too. ($98)
Ingrid & Isabel BellaBand Everyday
Help your (unbuttoned) non-maternity trouser sit on your bump with the BellaBand Everyday, now with silicone strips that make it grip. ($28)
Old Navy Printed Smock Top
A few sweetly printed shirts save you from bump-induced boredom. ($30)
Old Navy Jeans
You deserve an amazing pair of jeans! These are cut like dress pants, with a fit that's not overly figure-hugging. ($35)
Forever 21 Tank Top
How about a little support? A tank top gives your bra an assist and smoothes over your belly button bulge. ($13)
Boden Leggings
Skip constricting tights and wear buttery-soft, stretchy leggings under your skirts, dresses, and tunics. ($34)
Japanese Weekend Dress
A zigzag print dress looks so very now. And you'll be ever grateful for the nursing panels later! ($120)
