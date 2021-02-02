Jennifer Garner's Favorite Bra Is Now Nursing-Friendly

Finding clothes that are comfortable to wear after your pregnancy is just as important as finding great maternity clothes to wear during your pregnancy. Postpartum moms need a wardrobe that supports their changing bodies and makes caring for their new baby easier.
New moms turn to postpartum leggings for compressive support and use postpartum underwear to help with recovery after giving birth, and many moms need nursing bras that are comfortable and, of course, easy to pull down to feed their baby on demand. Spanx is already a great place to buy postpartum leggings, so when the retailer announced that it was making a nursing-friendly version of its beloved Bra-llelujah Bra, we definitely took notice.
The Bra-llelujah! Nursing Bra is finally available today, February 2, and has many of the same features as the uber-popular original, including a stretch fabrication that feels soft against your skin, full-coverage cups, and sturdy straps that stay in place all day. Jennifer Garner is a major fan and once told the brand, "You guys have no idea how many friends I've turned on to the Bra-llelujah!"
The new nursing bra also has a slew of nursing-friendly features, including clip-down cups, wrap details to keep the other cup in place while you're nursing, and a no-wire design for added comfort.
One feature we love in particular is the fabric's four-way stretch that's designed to fit and support moms who are fluctuating in cup size—read: every nursing mom on the planet. There's also a hidden pad pocket to place a nursing pad, which is genius!
The bra comes in Spanx's signature colors Naked 2.0, Café Au Lait, and Very Black, includes sizes XS-XL, and costs $58. Check out the bra below, as well as other maternity essentials from Spanx. These are definitely things you will want to have on rotation in your maternity and postpartum wardrobe.
