Jennifer Garner's Favorite Bra Is Now Nursing-Friendly

New moms turn to postpartum leggings for compressive support and use postpartum underwear to help with recovery after giving birth, and many moms need nursing bras that are comfortable and, of course, easy to pull down to feed their baby on demand. Spanx is already a great place to buy postpartum leggings, so when the retailer announced that it was making a nursing-friendly version of its beloved Bra-llelujah Bra, we definitely took notice.