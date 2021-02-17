The 12 Best Maternity Swimsuits for Expecting Moms

Searching for the best maternity swimsuit doesn't have to be a challenge. There are hundreds of stylish and flattering maternity bathing suits out there that will grow with your changing body. In recent years, retailers have really stepped up their game in the maternity swimwear department to give expecting moms tons of options. And you don't have to stick to run-of-the-mill one-pieces, either: Pregnant women can choose from fashionable bikinis, tankinis, monokinis, and more.
Sure, you can get away with wearing one of your regular swimsuits in the early months of your pregnancy. But as you progress, you'll need a suit that caters specifically to a pregnant body. If you prefer separates, opt for a tankini or swim dress top with your regular bottoms. Or you can choose to wear a maternity swim skirt or shorts with your favorite bikini top.
We also know how important it is to choose items that make you both look and feel good during pregnancy. All the options on this list offer excellent bust and mid-section support and even have adjustable tops and bottoms. So there's no excuse to miss a trip to the beach just because you're rocking a major baby bump!
Whether you're hitting up the beach or the pool, relaxing on your babymoon, or chasing after your toddler at the playground sprinklers, we found the 12 best maternity swimsuits you can buy online for every style and budget. Check them out below. That's why we found the
Strategic side ruching, an adjustable halter neck, and full-coverage bottoms make this swimsuit an excellent choice for any body type. Reviewers write that the supportive suit is “flattering and comfortable.”
This bathing suit was designed to grow with you through your pregnancy. It has adjustable shoulder straps, a shelf bra for support, and a flattering empire-seam waist. “The straps in the back are the perfect solution for sizing up or down,” writes one reviewer, who also called the suit “cute and flattering.”
This flattering bikini offers bust support and a low-rise bottom that fits under your belly. It has UPF 50+ fabric to protect from the sun, and can also be worn after you give birth, making it an easy-to-justify investment.
This swimsuit comes in five floral prints and has adjustable tie bottoms for a customized fit. Reviewers write that it “fits very well, has quality stitching, and flatters.” The tankini is long enough to fit over your belly without any skin poking through, and it’s very affordable, too.
Featuring sexy cutouts on either side, this monokini also has removable pads and an adjustable halter neck. Reviewers write that it’s an excellent option for moms who want to be covered but still feel sexy!
A swim dress is a great way to feel confident and covered at the beach or pool. This swim dress features adjustable straps that can be crossed in the back, built-in cups, and a stylish polka-dot print. It can be paired with your favorite swim bottoms for a versatile look.
We totally understand not wanting to spend much on a bathing suit you’ll only wear for a few months. This affordable maternity swimsuit comes in a flattering off-the-shoulder style and has adjustable straps. You can opt for solid colors or a fun floral print.
Versatility is essential in maternity wear, which is why we love that this bathing suit gives you the option of rolling it up or down over your bump—reviewers write that the suit looks just as flattering either way. It also features removable cups and an adjustable tie-front closure.
This swimsuit ranges in size from XS to 4X and can be worn in two different ways. The halter straps can be adjusted for your perfect fit, and the mid-section provides extra room for your growing belly. It comes in several jewel-tone colors, and reviewers say it’s an especially great suit if you have a big bust.
Maternity swimwear separates can easily mix and match with pieces you already own. This skirt has a high rise and full-coverage bottoms underneath. It has an adjustable side-slit opening and comes in black and navy.
Rather than being shocked when your regular cover-ups don’t fit, opt for a maternity cover-up like this one that has plenty of room in the midsection and an adjustable tie waist. It’s even long enough to wear out to a beachfront lunch.
Rashguards are excellent styles for full-coverage sun protection. This one is made with UPF 50+ fabric and has a stretchy fit for added comfort. It comes with matching bottoms that have an adjustable side tie.