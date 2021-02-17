The 12 Best Maternity Swimsuits for Expecting Moms

Searching for the best maternity swimsuit doesn't have to be a challenge. There are hundreds of stylish and flattering maternity bathing suits out there that will grow with your changing body. In recent years, retailers have really stepped up their game in the maternity swimwear department to give expecting moms tons of options. And you don't have to stick to run-of-the-mill one-pieces, either: Pregnant women can choose from fashionable bikinis, tankinis, monokinis, and more.