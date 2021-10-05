10 Maternity Winter Coats and Jackets That Will Look Great While Keeping You Comfortable
Cold weather is coming, and if you're pregnant, a maternity winter coat could be on your must-buy list—unless you're wondering whether a coat for your pregnant body is worth the investment when you have so much to buy for your baby. Well, your comfort is always worth it, but you may also feel better about this purchase when you know you'll get plenty of use out of it even after your baby is born, because a quality maternity coat will take you from pregnancy to new motherhood.
Keep a few things in mind when you're considering a maternity coat: local weather, how pregnant you'll be during the colder months, and of course, your personal style. Will you need something professional to wear to work or something more casual for your active lifestyle?
One smart way to stretch your investment: a ″three-in-one″ maternity winter coat, which features a detachable middle panel that zips or snaps onto the coat to create more space. That way, you have plenty of room for your belly, and after pregnancy, the panel will help accommodate wearing baby and keep your new edition cozy. Later, you can remove the panels and have a coat that you can keep wearing.
The Best Maternity Winter Coats to Buy Now:
- Best 3-in-1 Maternity Coat: Modern Eternity Maternity Quilted Jacket With 3-in-1 Technology
- Best Convertible Maternity Winter Coat: Modern Eternity Lola 5-in-1 Down Maternity Convertible Jacket
- Best Maternity Puffer: Modern Eternity Lightweight Puffer Convertible 3-in-1 Maternity Jacket
- Best Maternity Active Jacket: Ingrid & Isabel Active Maternity Jacket
- Best Maternity Fleece: Bearsland Women's Babywearing Pregnancy Fleece Jacket
- Best Maternity Parka: Seraphine Navy Blue 3-in-1 Winter Maternity Parka
- Best Maternity Raincoat: Modern Eternity Waterproof Convertible 3-in-1 Maternity Raincoat
- Best Budget Maternity Winter Coat: Maacie Maternity 3-in-1 Fleece-Lined Coat
- Best Maternity Sweater Coat: BB Dakota Maternity Sweater Coat
- Best Wool Maternity Coat That Isn't a Maternity Coat: Gap Wool Coat
Another cute option is a trapeze coat, stylist Stephanie Alexis told Parents.com previously.
"The trapeze coat is great to use through your third trimester—the [flared] nature of this cut actually makes it smaller in size and provides optimum levels of warmth," Alexis says. "The great thing about both pieces is that you can use them post-pregnancy and still have them fit and look great!"
No matter what you choose, there's no shortage of on-trend outerwear for expecting parents. Tailored or oversize wool coats, bold print puffers, weatherproof rain gear, and more options are out there, and it's all been designed with your belly and active lifestyle in mind.
Best 3-in-1 Maternity Coat: Modern Eternity Maternity Quilted Jacket With 3-in-1 Technology
The best everyday coat for "baby in, baby out, and done with baby," this three-in-one quilted jacket will keep you and your bump warm with an extender panel. When your baby's out, turn the panel upside down and tuck them in your coat, keeping them close and warm. Later, ditch the panel for a cute and cozy coat you can wear on your own.
To buy: Modern Eternity MaternityQuilted Jacket With 3-in-1 Technology, $179; amazon.com.
Best Convertible Maternity Winter Coat: Modern Eternity Lola 5-in-1 Down Maternity Convertible Jacket
We can't get over how many options this cute down puffer jacket has. Available in five colors, it has a removable hood and removable sleeves, making it a vest for fall and spring. Use the extender panel for prenatal and baby wearing, and remove it for a jacket you can keep wearing.
To buy: Modern Eternity Lola 5-in-1 Down Maternity Convertible Jacket, $185; motherhood.com.
Best Maternity Puffer: Modern Eternity Lightweight Puffer Convertible 3-in-1 Maternity Jacket
Yes, there's a convertible puffer that can accommodate your changing figure and keep you warm during the cooler months. This puffer also has a removable hood and sleeves, so you can wear it as a vest, making it useful for several seasons. Plus, it comes in four chic colors.
To buy: Modern Eternity Lightweight Puffer Convertible 3-in-1 Maternity Jacket, $185; nordstrom.com.
Best Maternity Active Jacket: Ingrid & Isabel Active Maternity Jacket
Head to prenatal yoga, go out for a run, or just do errands in the cooler months in this zip-front athletic jacket, crafted from four-way stretch fabric to give added mobility for your bump. This highly rated jacket has a discreet side zipper that allows it to grow with your growing baby.
To buy: Ingrid & Isabel Active Maternity Jacket, $88; nordstrom.com.
Best Maternity Fleece: Bearsland Women's Babywearing Pregnancy Fleece Jacket
Pregnant or not, a cuddly hoodie fleece is the best in fall, winter and spring, and this well priced, highly rated maternity fleece jacket comes with a cozy kangaroo pocket you can zip over your bump or your baby carrier.
To buy: Bearsland Women's Babywearing Pregnancy Fleece Jacket, $59.99; amazon.com.
Best Maternity Parka: Seraphine Navy Blue 3-in-1 Winter Maternity Parka
If puffers aren't your thing, but you're looking for an everyday coat to wear during and after baby, this highly rated navy parka looks chic and goes with just about everything. It's also got an expander panel, so you can keep baby cozy all fall and winter.
To buy: Seraphine Navy Blue 3-in-1 Winter Maternity Parka, $249; amazon.com.
Best Maternity Raincoat: Modern Eternity Waterproof Convertible 3-in-1 Maternity Raincoat
In case you haven't noticed, we love multipurpose coats, and this cinched-waist raincoat, available in blue and red, is no exception. This stylish raincoat with a cinched hood will keep you and baby dry, and the extender panel allows for easy (well, relatively) nursing.
To buy: Modern Eternity Waterproof Convertible 3-in-1 Maternity Raincoat, $99.50; nordstrom.com.
Best Budget Maternity Winter Coat: Maacie Maternity 3-in-1 Fleece-Lined Coat
Available in six chic colors, including leopard, this hooded three-in-one jacket has a faux-fur-trimmed hood and a drawstring waist, which will allow for even more room for your bump. Stylish enough for brunch and comfortable enough for errands, this well-priced jacket is a great option for pregnancy and beyond.
To buy: Maacie Maternity 3-in-1 Fleece-Lined Coat, $90.99-$92.99; amazon.com.
Best Maternity Sweater Coat: BB Dakota Maternity Sweater Coat
If you live in a warmer climate, you may not need a full puffer or parka during pregnancy, so this cozy sweater coat might be just the thing. The neutral color works well with most looks, so you can layer this over jeans and a tee or a long dress, and the front flaps can wrap around you to keep you and your bump cozy.
To buy: BB Dakota Maternity Sweater Coat, $129; apeainthepod.com.
Best Wool Maternity Coat That Isn't a Maternity Coat: Gap Wool Coat
Many pregnant people, and even stylists of pregnant people, swear that you really don't need to buy a maternity coat at all. Instead, you can embrace the oversize coat trend. This inexpensive option from Gap will easily fit over a bump, especially if you get a size up from your usual one. At this price, if big coats go out of style, you won't mind buying a new one next winter.
To buy: Gap Wool Coat, $159 (originally $228); gap.com.