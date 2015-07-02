I'm 7 weeks and my baby doesn't have a heartbeat. Should I worry?

A: First of all, you should have a second ultrasound to confirm the initial findings of both no heartbeat and correct measurements. You also need to make sure the crown-rump length measurement is consistent with 7 weeks. If it is closer to 5 to 6 weeks, then not seeing a heartbeat is totally different. If you are measuring 6 weeks or less, then you just need to wait a week and recheck that the baby has grown and a heartbeat can be seen. If your measurements are consistent with 7 weeks and there is no heartbeat on two separate ultrasounds, then this is a miscarriage (it is a first-trimester demise) and you and your OB can choose one of three options: 1. Wait for a natural miscarriage 2. Take cytotec to hasten the miscarriage 3. Perform a D&C. I will be hoping for good news for you and hope that it is just wrong dates!!!!