The 2011 Bump Report: Pregnancy Uncensored

• 42% of moms-to-be said their pregnancy was a "happy surprise." Sound high? It did to us, considering that most women have been hearing about family planning since seventh-grade health class. Could an epidemic birth control failure be to blame? Not quite. "About half of pregnancies are unplanned -- most couples with surprise pregnancies probably weren't using birth control," Dr. Domar says. Dr. Harms agrees: "Many people simply don't believe they will get pregnant," he says, adding that alcohol probably plays a role in many unexpected pregnancies as well. Cheers to the best kinds of accidents!

• 43% of women say the hardest thing to avoid during pregnancy is caffeine. (Only 12 percent said alcohol.) What gives? "During pregnancy, you're tired," Dr. Domar says. "Without caffeine, you compound fatigue with missing that extra buzz." Perk up: There's no need to go caffeine-free; check with your doc, but most experts agree that a cup of coffee a day is usually fine.

• 47% of moms-to-be said pregnancy has brought them and their partner closer. Parenthood, alas, isn't how it looks in a Katherine Heigl flick. Still, although you can't expect a baby to save a rocky relationship, it can make a good one stronger. Dr. Ritvo says: "It makes sense. You're embarking on a joint project and combining your genes."

• 10% of women told their mom first about their pregnancy!

• 30% of moms-to-be say that their sex life has never been better!