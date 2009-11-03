Expectant mothers who already have a child commonly worry that they won't be able to love their second child as much as they love their first. They love their first so very much that they can't even imagine having any love left over for their second. Luckily, mothers have an infinite supply of love, and you'll have enough love for all of your children.

You may not warm up to your second baby right away. You and your first child have had a lot of time together, and your new baby is something of a stranger to you. In time you will form a bond that is as strong as the one you share with your older child.

Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.