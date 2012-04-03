15 Hysterical Mommy-to-Be Meltdowns

By Parents Editors April 03, 2012
Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
Pregnancy hormones can do a number on your emotions, and the highs and lows you experience can be downright dramatic -- you may cry for an hour because your hubby ate all the Ben & Jerry's. Here, real moms share their funniest flip-outs.
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Fast Food and Furious

Credit: Image Source/ Veer

When I was 6 months pregnant, I cried because McDonald's forgot to give me my McFlurry.

Courtney Barnett, Arlington, Texas

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Mixing Mishap

Credit: Marty Baldwin

I was preparing a recipe for puppy chow, a snack made of peanut butter, chocolate chips, cereal, and powdered sugar. When I went to shake the cereal and sugar together in a bag, the bag broke and the contents went everywhere. I sank down in the middle of the floor, covered in powdered sugar. It's funny now, but it was not at the time.

Katy Charlotte Hening, Salem, Virginia

3 of 15

Puppy Love

Credit: Getty

We went out to eat and I cried when we sat down because I missed my dog -- who I had just seen five minutes before.

Bobbie Lipe, Ottumwa, Iowa

Advertisement

4 of 15

In a Pickle

Credit: Photolibrary/Matton

I cried because my mother-in-law poured out the pickle juice from a jar that had no pickles in it. I wanted to drink it!

Meagan Erickson, Champlin, Minnesota

5 of 15

A Sucky Situation

Credit: iStock

I cried when the vacuum stopped working. Then I made my husband buy me ice cream.

Amber Smith, Louisville, Kentucky

6 of 15

Out of the House

I cried every time my husband left the house. I didn't want him to leave, even if he was just going up the street!

Crystal Jones, Gulfport, Mississippi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Little Bugger!

Credit: Marty Baldwin

When I was 5 months pregnant, a bug splattered on my windshield. All I could think was, I killed a bug.

Cindy Carter, Flushing, NY

8 of 15

Dinner Disaster

Credit: Image Source/ Veer

One night, when I was 2 months pregnant, my husband went to pick up dinner. He accidentally got me pad Thai chicken instead of pad Thai beef, and I cried.

Kelly Templer Aron, Wheeling, Illinois

9 of 15

Hoopla

Credit: Devon Jarvis

I cried when my hoop earring broke. There was nothing special about the earrings; they weren't even expensive. I'd bought them at Target because I like hoops and they were reasonably priced.

Beth Ann Caulfield Batewell, Barnegat, New Jersey

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

The Last Straw

Credit: Jay Wilde

I cried because I lost the straw to a Capri Sun.

Ariana Allard, Fort Smith, Arkansas

11 of 15

Slice of Life

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski

I burned my grilled cheese, then sat on the kitchen floor and cried. I had used the last piece of cheese.

Lindsay Miller Tomko, Pittsburgh

12 of 15

Floor It

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

I was on my hands and knees cleaning the kitchen floor and couldn't get up again, so I just stayed there and wept!

Fiona Clements, New York City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

In a Lather

Credit: Denise Crew

I cried every time I got in the shower because my shampoo (which I normally love) smelled awful to me during pregnancy. My husband bought me three different kinds and I couldn't stand any of them!

Adayla Startler, Martinsburg, West Virginia

14 of 15

Veg Out

Credit: Scott Little

I made an amazing dinner for my husband one night, and when we went into the kitchen to clean up after we'd eaten, I realized I had forgotten the salad. I just sat there and cried while saying "I forgot the salad!"

Miranda Hatch, Lemoore, California

15 of 15

So Crabby!

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski

I once sobbed over a magazine article featuring a crab sandwich from a restaurant in South Carolina. I live in Texas.

Sahel Chen, Houston

Copyright © 2012 Meredith Corporation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Parents Editors