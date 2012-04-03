15 Hysterical Mommy-to-Be Meltdowns
Fast Food and Furious
When I was 6 months pregnant, I cried because McDonald's forgot to give me my McFlurry.
Courtney Barnett, Arlington, Texas
Mixing Mishap
I was preparing a recipe for puppy chow, a snack made of peanut butter, chocolate chips, cereal, and powdered sugar. When I went to shake the cereal and sugar together in a bag, the bag broke and the contents went everywhere. I sank down in the middle of the floor, covered in powdered sugar. It's funny now, but it was not at the time.
Katy Charlotte Hening, Salem, Virginia
Puppy Love
We went out to eat and I cried when we sat down because I missed my dog -- who I had just seen five minutes before.
Bobbie Lipe, Ottumwa, Iowa
In a Pickle
I cried because my mother-in-law poured out the pickle juice from a jar that had no pickles in it. I wanted to drink it!
Meagan Erickson, Champlin, Minnesota
A Sucky Situation
I cried when the vacuum stopped working. Then I made my husband buy me ice cream.
Amber Smith, Louisville, Kentucky
Out of the House
I cried every time my husband left the house. I didn't want him to leave, even if he was just going up the street!
Crystal Jones, Gulfport, Mississippi
Little Bugger!
When I was 5 months pregnant, a bug splattered on my windshield. All I could think was, I killed a bug.
Cindy Carter, Flushing, NY
Dinner Disaster
One night, when I was 2 months pregnant, my husband went to pick up dinner. He accidentally got me pad Thai chicken instead of pad Thai beef, and I cried.
Kelly Templer Aron, Wheeling, Illinois
Hoopla
I cried when my hoop earring broke. There was nothing special about the earrings; they weren't even expensive. I'd bought them at Target because I like hoops and they were reasonably priced.
Beth Ann Caulfield Batewell, Barnegat, New Jersey
The Last Straw
I cried because I lost the straw to a Capri Sun.
Ariana Allard, Fort Smith, Arkansas
Slice of Life
I burned my grilled cheese, then sat on the kitchen floor and cried. I had used the last piece of cheese.
Lindsay Miller Tomko, Pittsburgh
Floor It
I was on my hands and knees cleaning the kitchen floor and couldn't get up again, so I just stayed there and wept!
Fiona Clements, New York City
In a Lather
I cried every time I got in the shower because my shampoo (which I normally love) smelled awful to me during pregnancy. My husband bought me three different kinds and I couldn't stand any of them!
Adayla Startler, Martinsburg, West Virginia
Veg Out
I made an amazing dinner for my husband one night, and when we went into the kitchen to clean up after we'd eaten, I realized I had forgotten the salad. I just sat there and cried while saying "I forgot the salad!"
Miranda Hatch, Lemoore, California
So Crabby!
I once sobbed over a magazine article featuring a crab sandwich from a restaurant in South Carolina. I live in Texas.
Sahel Chen, Houston
