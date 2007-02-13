Image zoom Zivica Kerkez/Shutterstock

Research has shown that up to 33 percent of women experience clinical anxiety or depression at some point during pregnancy. Yet some studies indicate that fewer than 20 percent seek treatment, and that treatment is often inadequate, says Healy Smith, M.D., a reproductive psychiatrist at the Women's Mental Health Clinic at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

"The myth that pregnant women must be happy is still really prevalent," Dr. Smith explains. "Because of that, treatment providers may be less likely to inquire into a woman's mental state, and a woman might feel ashamed to bring it up."

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released a policy statement in December 2018 stating that doctors should screen for depression during pregnancy in order to protect Baby’s health. "When we are able to help a mother deal with her mental health, we are essentially reaching the whole family," says author Dr. Marian Earls. The statement also says that women should be screened for depression after the baby’s birth—specifically when he reaches 1, 2, 4, and 6 months.

If your screening shows you have anxiety or depression during pregnancy, don't worry—there are safe ways to treat these common conditions.

Symptoms of Depression During Pregnancy

It can be tricky to diagnose mood disorders during pregnancy because "some of the symptoms can overlap with symptoms of pregnancy, such as changes in appetite, energy levels, concentration, or sleep," Dr. Smith says. "It's also normal to have some degree of worry over the health of the pregnancy." But if you experience persistent symptoms of depression and/or anxiety, especially if you're unable to function normally, get help.

Symptoms of pregnancy depression include:

Being in a depressed mood most of the time for at least two weeks. You may feel sad, hopeless, “empty,” and generally discontented.

No longer enjoying the things you used to enjoy

Decreased interest in the world around you

Guilt

A sense of worthlessness

Low energy

Poor concentration

Appetite changes

Thoughts of suicide

Getting too much sleep, or not enough sleep

Symptoms of Anxiety During Pregnancy

The symptoms of anxiety during pregnancy vary by type of disorder, including generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive order, and panic disorder.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Symptoms

Excessive worry that's difficult to control

Irritability

Tension/muscle aches

Disrupted sleep patterns

Feeling restless inside

Fatigue

Poor concentration

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Symptoms

Recurrent, persistent, intrusive thoughts

Compulsions to relieve those thoughts through repetitive thoughts or behaviors

Panic Disorder Symptoms

Recurrent panic attacks

Persistent fear of having a panic attack

Risk Factors for Pregnancy Depression and Anxiety

Anyone can experience anxiety and depression during pregnancy, but women with these risk factors are especially susceptible:

A personal or family history of a mood disorder, such as depression or anxiety

A history of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD)

Being a young mother (under the age of 20)

Having poor social support

Living alone

Experiencing marital conflict

Being divorced, widowed, or separated

Having experienced traumatic or stressful events in the past year

Feeling ambivalent about being pregnant

Pregnancy complications

Having a low income

Having more than three children

Possible Complications of Untreated Anxiety and Depression

"There are well documented, but often overlooked, consequences of untreated anxiety and depression during pregnancy for the fetus and the mother," Dr. Smith says. Risks to developing babies whose mothers have untreated prenatal mental health issues include:

Premature birth (before 37 weeks)

Low birthweight

Low APGAR score (which rates a newborn's health after delivery)

Poor adaptation outside the womb, including respiratory distress and jitteriness

Risks to the mother include:

Suicide

Pregnancy termination

Postpartum depression or anxiety

Use of substances such as alcohol or drugs

Impaired attachment to the baby

Preeclampsia

Not taking good care of her physical health

Preterm labor

Having a C-section

Treatment of Anxiety and Depression During Pregnancy

There are several therapies that don't involve medication and are therefore considered generally safe for a developing baby. For women who need medication, there are low-risk options that can deliver real relief.

Nonmedicinal Approaches

The following treatments have been shown to help pregnant women with mild to moderate depression.

Psychotherapy, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), in which a skilled therapist teaches new approaches to managing thoughts and emotions

Omega-3 essential fatty acids, which are found in foods such as oily fish and walnuts, can act as a natural mood-booster

Light therapy, in which patients are exposed to artificial sunlight at specific times of the day to help relieve depression symptoms

Acupuncture, a Chinese practice that (in this case) involves placing tiny needles into areas of the body thought to influence mood

Antidepressant and Anti-Anxiety Medication

If you're currently taking medication for depression or anxiety, consult your psychiatrist before you stop. A 2006 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that "women who discontinued an antidepressant around conception had a 68 percent chance of recurrence of depression during pregnancy, compared to 26 percent for those women who continued their medication," says Stephanie Ho, M.D., a reproductive psychiatrist in private practice in New York City. Of those that relapsed, the majority had to restart their medication during pregnancy.

What’s more, a February 2019 study reported that the prenatal vitamin EnBrace HR may effectively prevent depression during pregnancy. The results, published in Annals of Clinical Psychiatry, found that pregnant women taking EnBrace HR had a 40% lower rate of depression than those who completely discounted their antidepressant. “In this study, EnBrace HR was investigated for depressive relapse prevention and for acute treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in women planning pregnancy or during pregnancy,” according to the report. “The efficacy observed in this study confirms that Rx EnBrace HR, an all-natural, nutritional pre- and post-natal vitamin with methylfolate is an effective, safe option for treating and preventing depression in pregnancy and was well tolerated by patients.” EnBrace HR has no side effects, and it also provides protection against conditions like spina bifida, congenital disorders, neural tube defects, and miscarriage.

Finding Support and Specialists

If you're pregnant and you're having depression or anxiety symptoms, talk to your Ob-Gyn or midwife. She should be able to treat you directly, or connect you with the appropriate mental health care provider. These organizations can also offer confidential help:

Postpartum Support International will connect you directly to a local coordinator who can help you find local resources, offer support, and give you tips on managing mood and anxiety disorders during and after pregnancy (www.postpartum.net).

The MGH Center for Women's Mental Health offers credible information on the risks of untreated depression during pregnancy, as well as evaluation and treatment options (www.womensmentalhealth.org).

Parents Magazine