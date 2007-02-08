9 Birth Quotations

With your new baby come new emotions.

"I was overcome with happiness, love, and tenderness ... Right after he was washed, I studied him with my hands: his downy little head, his little nose, everything on the tiny body."

-- Andrea Bocelli

"Giving birth is like taking your lower lip and forcing it over your head."

-- Carol Burnett

"[Childbirth] is the weirdest thing I've ever seen. It's like an 'Alien' movie. I started crying, it was so emotional ... I was there in the room but I wasn't planning on doing much. But then I see this blue pinhead come out and I think I said to the nurse, 'What the hell is that?' And then it turns into this round red thing in seconds. It's just shocking."

-- Tim Burton, on witnessing the birth of his son with Helena Bonham Carter

"Every baby born into the world is a finer one than the last."

-- Charles Dickens

"She was mine and not-mine all at once. She was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen and the most terrifying."

-- Erica Jong

"Do everything you're told. Be a good cheerleader. And never, never say, 'It's not so bad.' Say 'You are almost there!' And say it a lot."

-- Madonna's advice to dads in the delivery room

"I had just sat down at a table with Star [Jones] and, bam, it just popped all over Star's shoes. Star was like, 'What is that!?' I said, 'My water broke!'"

-- Holly Robinson Peete, on "the splash" her son made at a pre-Oscar party

"All of [motherhood] surprised me. It surprised me from the very first second I saw Jack. I'd believed that my pregnancy was a condition. It never computed. And there he was. Everyone made fun of me because I stared at him for months and months, not being able to believe he was real."

-- Meg Ryan

"Childbirth is more admirable than conquest, more amazing than self-defense, and as courageous as either one."

-- Gloria Steinem