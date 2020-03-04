Pregnancy Emotions

Your hormones are raging, so it's no wonder you're a firestorm of emotions! Here's how to cope with the ups and downs throughout pregnancy -- including important information to help you manage depression, stress, fear, and more.

How I'm Preparing for Postpartum Anxiety as an Already Anxious Person
If you are a pregnant woman who already has a generalized anxiety disorder, you may be at higher risk for postpartum anxiety. Here's how to prepare.
Anxiety Kept Me From Enjoying My Pregnancy
It's hard to feel excited about your future child when you can't stop focusing on what could go wrong.
Why Am I So Mad? Dealing with Anger During Pregnancy
Pregnancy mood swings are no one's friend. But what happens if they make you so angry that you see red? Get the scoop on this tough pregnancy emotion, plus tips on how to deal.
What it's Really Like to Feel Depressed During Pregnancy
I wanted so much to feel happy, to feel joyous and lucky because I knew I was all of those things, yet I couldn't quite get a hold of the emotions.
Accentuating the Positive When You're Pregnant
A glass-half-full attitude benefits you and your family.
What to Do If You Worry You Won't Love Your Second Child As Much As Your First
When author Jenny Mollen was pregnant with her second son, Lazlo, she was convinced she wouldn't love this baby as much as her first, Sid. She quickly learned a mother's love is infinite.
5 Cute Pregnancy Keepsake Journals
Memorialize your pregnancy with these sweet and stylish journalists. 
High-Functioning Depression During Pregnancy or Parenthood
People may suffer from high-functioning depression without realizing it—and the low-grade mental disorder hits pregnant women and new parents especially hard. Here’s how to spot the symptoms and get help.
How I Found Out I Was Going To Be a Dad
9 Dads Share What They Wish They'd Known About Pregnancy
The Craziest Thing I Googled During Pregnancy: 7 Moms-to-Be Share
How to Have a More Mindful Pregnancy

11 Thoughts You Have When You're Pregnant and it's Hot AF Out

Being heavily pregnant in the high summer is the worst. These are the thoughts that run through a pregnant woman's head when the mercury rises.

11 Things Pregnant Women Should Stop Feeling Guilty About
3 Myths About Pregnancy and Antidepressants
14 Times the Pregnancy-Brain Struggle Was All Too Real
13 Movie Quotes That Totally Nail Pregnancy
A New Cure for Pregnancy Loneliness
Pregnant Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down During Emotional Performance on 'American Idol'
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 38: Baby Blues vs. Postpartum Depression Warning Signs
Attention, Texters! New Emojis Perfect for Pregnancy Are in the Works
Depression Screenings Needed Both During and After Pregnancy, Panel Says
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 22: It's OK to Not Love Being Pregnant
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 19: Pregnancy Body Image
7 Things You Can Only Get Away With When You're Pregnant
9 Pregnancy Secrets No One Tells You (But Should!)
10 Ways Pregnancy #1 Is Better Than Pregnancy #2
Early Pregnancy Anxiety: One Mom-to-Be's First 20 Days
17 Pregnancy Milestones You'll Experience in 9 Months
Is My Baby Okay?
The Multiple Personalities of Pregnancy
A Cheat Sheet to Pregnancy Hormones
Am I Nuts? Understanding Your Pregnancy Emotions and Mood Swings
Scary & Weird Dreams
Mom's Nesting Instincts
A Need to Nest
Weird Sex Dreams During Pregnancy, Explained
Moms React to Finding Out Baby's Sex
