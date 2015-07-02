Does your mom having preemies predispose you to having a preemie?

The answer here is no. Having a mother, sister or other female relative deliver a baby prematurely does not mean that you will too. Most of the reasons for a premature delivery are not genetic and include problems with your placenta (premature separation), an over-distended uterus (too much amniotic fluid, twins, triplets), drug use, smoking and certain bacterial infections. Additionally, many times we can't find a reason for why someone goes into preterm labor.