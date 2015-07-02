Does your mom having preemies predispose you to having a preemie?

July 02, 2015
Q: Please let me know.

A:

The answer here is no.  Having a mother, sister or other female relative deliver a baby prematurely does not mean that you will too.  Most of the reasons for a premature delivery are not genetic and include problems with your placenta (premature separation), an over-distended uterus (too much amniotic fluid, twins, triplets), drug use, smoking and certain bacterial infections.  Additionally, many times we can't find a reason for why someone goes into preterm labor.

So it is certainly worth mentioning to your practitioner, but rest assured, there is not a "preterm labor gene" that your mom could have passed to you.

Answered by Dr. Michele Hakakha

