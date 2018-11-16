The Best Instagram Captions for Baby Announcements

Taking an adorable Instagram photo of your newborn is easy – but coming up with a caption can leave you scratching your head. Here are some clever wording options for social media birth announcements, so you can give your little one a memorable introduction.

Basic Baby Announcements

In any birth announcement, new parents should include basic information about their newborn. This may include Baby’s name, birthday, weight and length, location and time of birth, parent’s names, gender (if the name could be masculine or feminine), and anything else you’d like to include. If you’re also adding a personalized message, here are some ideas:

Welcome to the world, (baby name)!

Meet the new love in our lives, (baby name).

The wait is finally over! We’re thrilled to welcome (baby name).

Hello, world! Introducing our bundle of joy (baby name).

It’s a boy! / It’s a girl!

On (birth date), we were blessed with the arrival of (baby name).

Dreams do come true!

It’s official! (Baby name) arrived on (birth date).

Pretty in pink! Meet (baby girl’s name).

Oh boy! Meet (baby boy’s name).

Funny Baby Announcements

Our home has grown by two feet!

There’s a new (boy/girl) in town!

Look who decided to show up!

Look what the stork dropped.

It's time for dirty diapers, sleepless nights, and endless love. Welcome (baby name).

Baby Announcements for Multiples

Twice the love, twice the joy.

The more the merrier!

We are “two” happy to announce (baby names).

Two times the love – and the dirty diapers!

The best things come in threes.

Baby Announcements for a Younger Sibling

Welcome a new (sister/brother) to our family!

Here we grow again!

Our newest addition has arrived!

Oops, we did it again!

The sequel is here!

(Older child’s name) would like to announce the end of his/her reign as only child. Introducing (baby name).

Quotes for Baby Announcements

“Ten little fingers, ten perfect toes, fill our hearts with love that overflows.”

“If I am thinking correctly,” said Pooh, “a new baby is probably, undoubtedly the grandest gift that could ever be.”

“Every child begins the world again.” – Henry David Thoreau

“A baby fills a place in your heart you never knew was empty.”

Behold, children are a gift of the Lord. - Psalm 127:3

“Every good and perfect gift is from above.” – James 1:17

