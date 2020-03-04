Birth Announcements

Baby announcements share the news that your little one was born. Here we'll give you ideas on baby announcement photos and quotes, where to buy store-bought baby announcement cards, how to make creative homemade birth announcements, and more.

Popular Baby Announcement Ideas

52 Birth Announcement Ideas for Instagram

Introduce your newborn with one of these Instagram-friendly baby announcement ideas.
Baby Announcement Wording and Etiquette for New Parents

When should you send your birth announcement? And how should you word it? We have the answers to these questions (and more) to help.
5 Ideas for Sharing Your Baby Announcement on Facebook

Don't get lost in the newsfeed! Try one of these creative ideas for sharing a birth announcement on Facebook to be sure your new bundle of joy stands out on social media.
20 Baby Announcement Cards to Buy or DIY

Whether you're planning to buy birth announcements or make them yourself, click through this slideshow for some adorable inspiration.   
Birth Announcements for Babies With Special Needs

Should you share sensitive info about your newborn's health issues on the baby birth announcement? Get advice from parents raising kids with special needs.
The President, the Pope, and Mickey Mouse Want Your Baby's Birth Announcement

Yes, believe it or not, you can send your birth announcements to the White House, Disney, and the Vatican and receive a signed reply⁠—perfect as a keepsake!
More Birth Announcements

Baby on Board! Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy During JetBlue Flight: He's Our 'Youngest Customer!'

Staff aboard a JetBlue flight sprang into action on Friday when one of the passengers went into labor, giving birth to a baby boy.
Lane Graves’ Parents Welcome Son 2 Years After Toddler Was Killed by Alligator at Disney Resort

Lane Graves, 2, was snatched by an alligator and dragged to his death at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida in June 2016.
Baby Bieber! Justin's Dad Jeremy Welcomes Daughter Bay

Drew Barrymore Gives Birth to Another Baby Girl!

Mom Shares Birth Announcement Featuring Her Failed IUD

Surprise! Actress Lake Bell is Pregnant!

She's Here! Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Welcome Daughter Birdie Mae

Baby girl rounds out Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson's new family of five that also includes son Ace Knute, 5, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 6½.

All Birth Announcements

Bode Miller & Wife Morgan Welcome Son 4 Months After 19-Month-Old Daughter Emeline's Tragic Death

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Welcome a Daughter

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Welcome Daughter Rani Rose—Find Out the Story Behind Her Name

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Welcomes Daughter Layne, 'the Best Birthday Gift'

Woman Gives Birth Inside a Chick-Fil-A Bathroom—and Her Baby Gets Free Food for Life

Jinger Duggar Welcomes First Child, a Baby Girl, with Husband Jeremy Vuolo: 'God Is So Kind'

Cardi B and Offset Welcome Daughter Kulture Kiari

Steph and Ayesha Curry Welcome Son Canon W. Jack

Meet Frida! Brigitte Nielsen, 54, Shares a Sneak Peek at Her Newborn Baby Girl

Joanna & Chip Gaines Share Baby Son's First Photo—and His Name Is a Break with Tradition!

Eva Longoria Welcomes Son Santiago Enrique

America Ferrera Gave Birth to a Son, and We're Totally Digging His Name AND His Nickname

Meet Miles Theodore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Introduce Their Newborn Son in Adorable First Photo

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome a Son

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Number 2: 'Somebody's Herrrrrrre!'

Jordin Sparks Welcomes Son Dana Isaiah Jr.: I Am 'Overwhelmed With Joy'

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict Welcome Daughter: 'We Are in Heaven'

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Released—and Will and Kate's Listed Occupations Are Priceless!

Ballroom Babies! Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Welcome Twins

Dwayne Johnson Welcomes Daughter Tiana Gia

Unsuspecting Couple Surprised by Cameras Awaiting the Royal Baby's Debut Outside the Lindo Wing

Lauren Bush Lauren Welcomes Son Max Two Days After Grandmother Barbara Bush's Death

How Khloé Kardashian Has 'Already Learned So Much' About Being a Mom From Her Sisters

It's a Boy! John Stamos Welcomes Son Billy—and Names the Newborn After His Late Dad

5-Year-Old Has Adorable Reaction to Meeting Newborn Sister With Albinism: 'She Looks Like Elsa!'

