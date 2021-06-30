You'll Want to Live in These Maternity Overalls This Summer (and Right Through Fall)
Overalls mean so many different things to different people. They're a garment initially worn by enslaved people, a symbol of the working class, a campy homage to farm life, a nostalgic memory of a childhood spent in OshKosh B'gosh, a fashion item that cycles in and out of style. But for pregnant people, maternity overalls are even more. They're comfortable, a relief from waistbands, and stylish enough to keep wearing postpartum.
In early pregnancy, if you already own a pair of overalls, they can be an easy piece of transition clothing that subtly hides your growing midsection before you're ready to announce what's inside. Depending on your body, you may even want to buy some classic overalls not specifically designed for maternity—say, these classic Levi's—and simply adjust those straps as needed.
But there's also a lot to be said for maternity overalls. When done right, maternity clothing can accommodate your curves in a flattering way, rather than just being bigger all around. We have seen some great versions of maternity overalls out this year—below are some of our favorites.
Best Overall Shorts
- Motherhood Maternity Denim Shortall, $48.73; amazon.com
- Gap Maternity Cropped Overalls, $70 (originally $89.95); gap.com
- Isabel Maternity Shortall Maternity Shorts, $34.99; target.com
- Levi's Plus Shortall, $47.99 (originally $59.50); zappos.com
- A Pea in the Pod Ripe Deconstructed Maternity Shortall, $108; apeainthepod.com
- Abigail Maternity Overalls (Shorts); $168-169; amazon.com
For the summer months, there's the Motherhood Maternity denim shortall, which has elastic side panels. The Ripe Maternity Shortall from A Pea in the Pod and the Maternity Cropped Overalls from Gap, meanwhile, use subtle buttons on the side to allow for extra room later in pregnancy. We also can't neglect to mention the non-maternity Levi's Shortall, though you may want to get a size or two bigger than you would pre-pregnancy.
Best Classic Overalls
- Maacie Maternity Denim Bib Overalls, $34.99; amazon.com
- The Nines by Hatch Maternity Overalls in Light Pink, $38; target.com
- H&M Mama Denim Overalls, $34.99; hm.com
- Ingrid & Isabel Denim Maternity Overalls, $128; nordstrom.com
- Levi's Premium Vintage Overall, $128; zappos.com
- Carhartt Women's Crawford Double-Front Bib Overall, $69.99–$86.84; amazon.com
We don't imagine many of you will be donning these to work in the mines while pregnant (more power to you if you are), but the classic overall style—originally designed for rugged protection—is equally suited for pregnancy. Pick up a pair of Carhartts or Levi's to prove our point. Or go in the complete opposite direction with a light pink pair from Target's collaboration with Hatch (a.k.a. one of Meghan Markle's favorite maternity brands).
Best Overalls With a Dressed-Up Twist
- YesNo Loose Long Bib Pants; $9.99–$24.99; amazon.com
- ASOS Design Maternity Overalls Pinafore Dress, $46; asos.com
- Nani Maternity Nursing/Maternity Seersucker Overalls, $58; nordstrom.com
- Angel Maternity Denim Pinafore, $89.95; zappos.com
- Tencel Maternity Overall, $98; apeainthepod.com
While no one's going to call any pair of overalls formal, if you're looking to dress up just a little for work or a dinner out, you have options. Consider a non-denim romper-overall look, like this style from Amazon, black Tencel overalls from A Pea in the Pod, or Everly Grey seersucker overalls at Nordstrom. Or stray from pants and choose this pinafore from ASOS — it manages to be girlish but not too girlish for your maternal form.