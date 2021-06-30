You'll Want to Live in These Maternity Overalls This Summer (and Right Through Fall)

While no one's going to call any pair of overalls formal, if you're looking to dress up just a little for work or a dinner out, you have options. Consider a non-denim romper-overall look, like this style from Amazon, black Tencel overalls from A Pea in the Pod, or Everly Grey seersucker overalls at Nordstrom. Or stray from pants and choose this pinafore from ASOS — it manages to be girlish but not too girlish for your maternal form.