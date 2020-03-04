Bed Rest

Every year, thousands of women are put on bed rest to help manage potential health and pregnancy complications. Check out our survival guide tips to help you stay healthy, keep busy, focus on your growing baby, and pamper yourself, too!

Most Recent

6 Pregnancy Exercises You Can Do on Bed Rest
These bed exercises can help you stay in shape, both physically and emotionally, if you're put on bed rest during pregnancy.
Bed Rest 101: What Every Pregnant Woman Should Know
Is bed rest really necessary? While it's recommended for a number of pregnancy conditions, the practice may be going out of style.
Artist Creates Beautiful Pregnancy-Inspired Paintings While on Bed Rest
This soon-to-be mom isn’t letting a month of bed rest stop her from flexing her creative muscles. 
13 Stay-Busy Bed Rest Ideas
Whether you're on strict bed rest or partial bed rest, these creative, fun, and useful ideas are sure to alleviate boredom and help you be more productive. 
Why Doctors Don't Want You to Have Twins
Tori Spelling Dishes About Her Bed Rest Nightmare
Advertisement

More Bed Rest

Could bed rest do more harm than good?
Have a Better Bed Rest
Eating bonbons and watching TV while propped up by pillows may sound divine, but parking it in your pajamas can get old pretty quickly. Here's how to keep your spirits up while you're lying down. 
Bed Rest
Bed Rest: 19 Survival Supplies
Bed Rest Q&A
Your Complete Guide to Bed Rest

When Bed Rest Is Best

Spending part of your pregnancy on your back? What you should know—from getting time off work to getting comfy on the couch.

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com