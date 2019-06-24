My Pregnant Life

During this rapidly changing time in your life, you'll have a lot to think and dream about. No doubt your baby-to-be is at the center of your attention, but don't forget to take time for you, too! Here we've compiled the ultimate guide to life during pregnancy: maternity clothes, getting your sleep, maternity leave, and more.

Pregnancy Announcement Captions for Instagram We Love

Share the thrilling news that you're expecting with one of these social media-friendly pregnancy announcement ideas.
How I'm Preparing for Postpartum Anxiety as an Already Anxious Person

If you are a pregnant woman who already has a generalized anxiety disorder, you may be at higher risk for postpartum anxiety. Here's how to prepare.
6 Ways to Keep Your Pregnancy Quiet Until You’re Ready to Reveal It

It's not always easy to hide your pregnancy from family and friends (especially when you're the only one not ordering a drink!). But here are a few fun tips to help keep your pregnancy under wraps until you're ready to let everyone know.
Attention Retailers: You're Not Size-Inclusive Until You Carry Maternity Clothes

When I became pregnant, I had no idea how hard it would be to find maternity clothes in stores. My only option became online shopping, which meant endless returns. So I say it's about time retailers start paying attention to pregnant folks.
Anxiety Kept Me From Enjoying My Pregnancy

It's hard to feel excited about your future child when you can't stop focusing on what could go wrong.
Maternity Leave Was the Loneliest Time of My Life But I Learned to Love It

I left my dream job to go on maternity leave when my son was born. It became the most isolating and lonely period of my life. But these are the things that helped me pull through and realize how much I really needed this time with my newborn.
9 Best Pregnancy Sex Positions from the Pregnant Kama Sutra

Finding sex positions during pregnancy that are both comfortable and pleasure-boosting may not be easy, but we promise it's possible—no matter what trimester you’re in. Here, experts dish on the most stellar pregnant sex positions you need to try ASAP.
The Best Instagram Captions for Baby Announcements

Introduce your newborn with one of these Instagram-friendly baby announcement ideas.
13 Amazing Push Gifts

Top 14 Pregnancy Fears (and Why You Shouldn't Worry)

Is Anal Sex Safe During Pregnancy?

25 Things to Do Before You Deliver

8 Alternatives to Gender Reveal Parties

Want to have a splashy party to celebrate your baby on the way but don’t want to stick to antiquated gender norms? Here are eight alternatives to a gender reveal party.

New Mom Forced to Pay Former Employer Thousands After Switching Jobs During Maternity Leave

Mom Honors Late Husband in Unique Maternity Photos

Why Am I So Mad? Dealing with Anger During Pregnancy

This Social Media Trend Will Up Your Maternity Selfie Game

This Comic Nails What It's Like to Be Pregnant

This Long-Distance Military Maternity Photoshoot Will Melt Your Heart

What it's Really Like to Feel Depressed During Pregnancy

Baby on Board! Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy During JetBlue Flight: He's Our 'Youngest Customer!'

Prenatal Bonding: 5 Ways to Boost Baby's Health

7 Reasons It's Great To Be Pregnant in the Summer

Do Not Miss These 20 Amazing Pregnancy Milestones

Viral Video Proves People Can't Spell the Word "Pregnant"

A Man's 9-Month Guide to Pregnancy Sex

6 Pregnancy Exercises You Can Do on Bed Rest

Pregnancy Skincare: What's Safe for Your Face and Body

8 Maternity Winter Coat Hacks

Safe Hair Removal During Pregnancy

My Aunt Announced My Pregnancy on Facebook Without My Consent

Hilarious Video Series Gets Really Real With Your Weekly Pregnancy Update

Accentuating the Positive When You're Pregnant

Are Moms Not Allowed to Complain About Pregnancy?

10 Maternity Photos Everyone Should Take

5 Maternity Dress Styles for Wedding Guests

What to Do If You Worry You Won't Love Your Second Child As Much As Your First

5 Cute Pregnancy Keepsake Journals

