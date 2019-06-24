My Pregnant Life

Pregnancy Announcement Captions for Instagram We Love
Share the thrilling news that you're expecting with one of these social media-friendly pregnancy announcement ideas.
How I'm Preparing for Postpartum Anxiety as an Already Anxious Person
If you are a pregnant woman who already has a generalized anxiety disorder, you may be at higher risk for postpartum anxiety. Here's how to prepare.
6 Ways to Keep Your Pregnancy Quiet Until You’re Ready to Reveal It
It's not always easy to hide your pregnancy from family and friends (especially when you're the only one not ordering a drink!). But here are a few fun tips to help keep your pregnancy under wraps until you're ready to let everyone know.
Attention Retailers: You're Not Size-Inclusive Until You Carry Maternity Clothes
When I became pregnant, I had no idea how hard it would be to find maternity clothes in stores. My only option became online shopping, which meant endless returns. So I say it's about time retailers start paying attention to pregnant folks.
Anxiety Kept Me From Enjoying My Pregnancy
It's hard to feel excited about your future child when you can't stop focusing on what could go wrong.
Maternity Leave Was the Loneliest Time of My Life But I Learned to Love It
I left my dream job to go on maternity leave when my son was born. It became the most isolating and lonely period of my life. But these are the things that helped me pull through and realize how much I really needed this time with my newborn.