Will taking antidepressants during pregnancy affect my child later in life?

A: So far, no long-term effects have been found in studies of fluoxetine (Prozac) and older tricyclic antidepressants in kids up to the age of seven. “They haven’t found a difference in cognitive, emotional, or behavioral outcomes, whereas (untreated) postpartum and possibly antenatal depression have been shown to increase the risk of those problems,” says Healy Smith, M.D., a reproductive psychiatrist at the Women’s Mental Health Clinic at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.