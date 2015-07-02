Why am I bleeding after testing positive for pregnancy?

A: Bleeding is very common and can happen in up to 50 percent of all pregnancies at any time. Bleeding does not always mean there is a problem. Bleeding very early in the first trimester can indicate implantation, which is normal, bit sometimes it can be a sign of something more dangerous, such as an ectopic pregnancy (a pregnancy that is not in the uterus) or a multitude of other potential issues. The best course of action with any bleeding in pregnancy is to consult your Obstetrician to get proper evaluation.