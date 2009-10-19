Every time you have an appointment with your obstetrician, you'll be asked to get on the scale. You may feel embarrassed by these regular weigh-ins, but what you weigh matters, both to you and to your baby. Here's why: Gaining too much or too little weight can complicate your pregnancy. Too little weight can result in a baby who is too small; too much weight can lead to a big baby who is difficult to deliver. Gaining a large amount of weight also increases your risk of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, prolonged labor, complications during delivery, and cesarean delivery. Women who gain a lot of weight during pregnancy feel less comfortable, and of course, the more you gain during pregnancy, the more you'll need to lose after your baby is born.