Tracking Your Weight
Weight matters during pregnancy. Find out why your doctor closely tracks your gains and losses throughout your pregnancy.
Every time you have an appointment with your obstetrician, you'll be asked to get on the scale. You may feel embarrassed by these regular weigh-ins, but what you weigh matters, both to you and to your baby. Here's why: Gaining too much or too little weight can complicate your pregnancy. Too little weight can result in a baby who is too small; too much weight can lead to a big baby who is difficult to deliver. Gaining a large amount of weight also increases your risk of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, prolonged labor, complications during delivery, and cesarean delivery. Women who gain a lot of weight during pregnancy feel less comfortable, and of course, the more you gain during pregnancy, the more you'll need to lose after your baby is born.
Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.
All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.
Parents Magazine
Comments