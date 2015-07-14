Overcoming Your Pregnancy Body-Image Fears

Pregnancy will inevitably change your fashion choices, thanks to a growing bump, but some women fear that it can change how others perceive their personalities as well. "There's such an emphasis on beauty and weight in our culture that during pregnancy women are often afraid they won't be who they were to everyone who judges them," says Susan Shapiro Barash, who teaches gender studies at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City. "It makes people think twice about getting pregnant."

Overcome It: Start thinking of pregnancy as a means to an end and something that's completely revolutionary, Barash advises. To feel that you still have a part of your old self, celebrate your pregnancy, she suggests. Pregnancy used to be all about flat shoes and Laura Ashley prints but it's no longer that way. "Make your pregnancy as glamorous and hip as you want. Buy some nice clothes, get some accessories, wear makeup, and try to look as good as you can, so you feel good," she says.

You may also benefit from joining a pregnancy group, either in your hometown or online, so you can talk about your concerns. And if you usually exercise, see your doctor about a safe fitness regimen so you can keep it up -- sticking to a workout routine can help you feel good about yourself.

All content, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.